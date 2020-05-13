e-paper
Two women killed in accident on highway in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two women killed in accident on highway in UP’s Muzaffarnagar



india Updated: May 13, 2020 23:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Muzaffarnagar
The deceased were identified as Hakiman, wife of Naushad and Kaniz, wife of Hamid, while the injured were shifted to a hospital nearby where they are receiving treatment, they added.
The deceased were identified as Hakiman, wife of Naushad and Kaniz, wife of Hamid, while the injured were shifted to a hospital nearby where they are receiving treatment, they added.(File photo for representation)
         

Two women were killed and three other family members injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a push-cart on Delhi-Dehradun national highway on Wednesday, police said.



The deceased were identified as Hakiman, wife of Naushad and Kaniz, wife of Hamid, while the injured were shifted to a hospital nearby where they are receiving treatment, they added.

The victims were returning from Meerut after visiting a doctor for some medical treatment. The car driver was arrested.

