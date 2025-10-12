Two workers die in balcony collapse at under-construction building

In a tragic accident, two construction workers died after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction apartment building in Bellandur on Friday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Amir Hussain (33) and Mumtaz Ali (28), both hailing from Sonpur, West Bengal. The apartment building, whose construction was undertaken by Imperial Build Tech Private Limited, was still in progress when the incident occurred (HT)

The apartment building, whose construction was undertaken by Imperial Build Tech Private Limited, was still in progress when the incident occurred. The victims were reportedly working on the balcony of the 13th floor when it suddenly gave way, causing both workers to fall to the ground. They were pronounced dead at the site.

‘’Following the incident, we have registered a case against the staff of Imperial Build Tech and the site engineer for negligence’’ Bellandur police inspector B Yogananda told HT.’’ Preliminary investigations indicate that proper safety measures were not in place, leading to the fatal accident. Six people, including construction staff and supervisors, are being questioned to ascertain the circumstances that led to the collapse. The officials of private company did not provide any kind of safety equipment to workers despite working at 13 floor. We booked six persons under BNS section 106 ( negligent act caused death ) and launched investigation. The autopsy was conducted at Victoria hospital and bodies handed over to family members on Saturday ‘’ he added.

The police have emphasized that stringent safety norms must be followed at construction sites to prevent such tragedies. “We are investigating whether safety protocols, including the use of harnesses and balcony reinforcements, were ignored. Those responsible for lapses in worker safety will be held accountable,” said officer from Bellandur police.

This incident has reignited concerns over construction site safety in Bengaluru, with residents and labor rights activists calling for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and regular inspections. The police continue to investigate the case, and further legal action against the company and responsible individuals is expected in the coming days.