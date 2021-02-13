Two years of Pulwama: Terror attack that killed 40 CRPF men explained
Sunday will mark two years of the Pulwama terror attack, one of the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley, in which 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed.
The attack took place after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car into the convoy of 78 vehicles carrying more than 2,500 CRPF troopers in south Kashmir.
Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the suicide attack. Jaish also released a video of the suspected suicide bomber, identified as a local man, who had joined JeM in 2018. The impact of the attack was such the targeted buses reduced to a heap of mangled iron after the blast.
Also read | 2 years of Pulwama terror attack: The day when India lost 40 CRPF men
Here are ten headlines on the terror attack:
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March last year arrested an operative of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in the first major breakthrough in the Pulwama terror attack case.
Read full story here.
CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack were returning from leave
The Jammu to Srinagar highway had been blocked for nearly a week and the queue of CRPF personnel waiting to travel from Jammu to Srinagar had been getting longer.
Read full story here.
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
NIA hit an obstacle in the Pulwama terror attack probe for the initial 10 months in piecing together the sequence of events since key players such as Masood Azhar’s nephew Mohammad Umar Farooq, and Pakistani terrorists Kamran Ali and Qari Yasir were killed in encounters by the security forces.
Read full story here.
Car used in Pulwama terror attack was bought 10 days before bombing, owner on run
NIA had identified the owner of the vehicle, a Maruti Eeco, used in the Pulwama terror attack. Sajjad Bhat, who is from Anantnag district, had joined Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and his pictures carrying weapons have gone viral on social media. He had also been evading arrest, according to officials.
Read full story here.
Apathy forced him to opt for violence, says Pulwama bomber’s family
Adil was 22 years old when he drove the Maruti Eeco through one of the alleyways onto the highway and rammed the explosive-laden car into a bus carrying the CRPF troopers.
Read full story here.
Speeches, cyber trail in India’s Pulwama proof establish role of Jaish
The investigations into the Pulwama terror attack established the involvement of the JeM, which had anyway claimed responsibility for the attack. This proof – the group used the same Internet Protocol (IP) address from a location near Pakistan’s Rawalpindi to upload the video confession of the suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, and also the statement of its spokesperson Mohammed Hassan – is part of the body of evidence India had handed over to Pakistan.
Read full story here.
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
The February 14, 2019, JeM strike on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, which led to India retaliating with an attack on a terror camp in Balakot later that month and the subsequent dogfight between the air forces of India and Pakistan, was originally set to be carried out in the first week of February.
Read full story here.
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
Islamabad was involved in planning, training the perpetrators and executing the February 2019 Pulwama attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war, said two officials aware of the details of the charge sheet NIA readied in the case.
Read full story here.
Local explosives used to trigger Pulwama attack
Terrorists who planned and executed the Pulwama attack took advantage of pilferage in mineral blocks and stone quarries to procure about 500 gelatin sticks, purchased ammonium nitrate and ammonium powder locally in small tranches, and managed to smuggle in military-grade RDX from across the border, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Read full story here.
First anniversary of Pulwama terror attack: Year on, kin say promises remain on paper
Family members of head constable Sukhjinder Singh, 32, who was among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack in Pulwama district, are awaiting compensation and loan waiver announced by the Punjab government.
Read full story here.
BSF finds tunnel used by Pulwama attackers
The Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu Police had detected a 150m long cross-border tunnel at the international border that intelligence agencies believe may have been used by Mohammad Umar Farooq, JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s nephew, to enter India to execute the Pulwama terror attack.
Read full story here.
Bihar moves to terminate 7 health staff for irregularities in Covid-19 testing
- The department had earlier on Friday suspended four health officials of Jamui, including its civil surgeon, the district immunisation officer and two medical officers in-charge of the health facilities at the two blocks.
Telsa to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa
- On January 8, Tesla had registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd in Bengaluru.
NSA Doval's security beefed up after recce video of his office by Jaish surfaces
Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19
India vaccinates close to 8 million beneficiaries against Covid-19 in 28 days
River experts and geologists demand accountability for Rishi Ganga disaster
- Rescuers have so far retrieved 38 bodies and at least 166 people are still missing and feared dead following the flash floods on February 7.
Law to claim recovery of damages to public property by protesters soon: Khattar
Over 8 million people vaccinated so far, says govt as second phase begins
News updates from HT: Speaker calls Budget Session 'highly productive'
2 years of Pulwama terror attack: The day when India lost 40 CRPF men
‘Highly productive’: LS Speaker Birla after end of first phase of Budget Session
PM Modi to inaugurate 11 projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala tomorrow
Road crashes in India hike poverty, poor suffer more deaths: World Bank report
- The report also brings out the sharp rural-urban divide and the disproportionate impact on women. Women bore the burden of crashes across poor and rich households, often taking up extra work, assuming greater responsibilities, and performing caregiving activities after a crash.
PM Modi to hand over Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark to army: All you need to know
First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8
