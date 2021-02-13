IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Two years of Pulwama: Terror attack that killed 40 CRPF men explained
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019. At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked.(PTI)
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019. At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked.(PTI)
india news

Two years of Pulwama: Terror attack that killed 40 CRPF men explained

The attack took place after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car into the convoy of 78 vehicles carrying more than 2,500 CRPF troopers in south Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:46 PM IST

Sunday will mark two years of the Pulwama terror attack, one of the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley, in which 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed.

The attack took place after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car into the convoy of 78 vehicles carrying more than 2,500 CRPF troopers in south Kashmir.

Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the suicide attack. Jaish also released a video of the suspected suicide bomber, identified as a local man, who had joined JeM in 2018. The impact of the attack was such the targeted buses reduced to a heap of mangled iron after the blast.

Also read | 2 years of Pulwama terror attack: The day when India lost 40 CRPF men

Here are ten headlines on the terror attack:

NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March last year arrested an operative of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in the first major breakthrough in the Pulwama terror attack case.

Read full story here.

CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack were returning from leave

The Jammu to Srinagar highway had been blocked for nearly a week and the queue of CRPF personnel waiting to travel from Jammu to Srinagar had been getting longer.

Read full story here.

Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case

NIA hit an obstacle in the Pulwama terror attack probe for the initial 10 months in piecing together the sequence of events since key players such as Masood Azhar’s nephew Mohammad Umar Farooq, and Pakistani terrorists Kamran Ali and Qari Yasir were killed in encounters by the security forces.

Read full story here.

Car used in Pulwama terror attack was bought 10 days before bombing, owner on run

NIA had identified the owner of the vehicle, a Maruti Eeco, used in the Pulwama terror attack. Sajjad Bhat, who is from Anantnag district, had joined Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and his pictures carrying weapons have gone viral on social media. He had also been evading arrest, according to officials.

Read full story here.

Apathy forced him to opt for violence, says Pulwama bomber’s family

Adil was 22 years old when he drove the Maruti Eeco through one of the alleyways onto the highway and rammed the explosive-laden car into a bus carrying the CRPF troopers.

Read full story here.

Speeches, cyber trail in India’s Pulwama proof establish role of Jaish

The investigations into the Pulwama terror attack established the involvement of the JeM, which had anyway claimed responsibility for the attack. This proof – the group used the same Internet Protocol (IP) address from a location near Pakistan’s Rawalpindi to upload the video confession of the suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, and also the statement of its spokesperson Mohammed Hassan – is part of the body of evidence India had handed over to Pakistan.

Read full story here.

Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA

The February 14, 2019, JeM strike on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, which led to India retaliating with an attack on a terror camp in Balakot later that month and the subsequent dogfight between the air forces of India and Pakistan, was originally set to be carried out in the first week of February.

Read full story here.

ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA

Islamabad was involved in planning, training the perpetrators and executing the February 2019 Pulwama attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war, said two officials aware of the details of the charge sheet NIA readied in the case.

Read full story here.

Local explosives used to trigger Pulwama attack

Terrorists who planned and executed the Pulwama attack took advantage of pilferage in mineral blocks and stone quarries to procure about 500 gelatin sticks, purchased ammonium nitrate and ammonium powder locally in small tranches, and managed to smuggle in military-grade RDX from across the border, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Read full story here.

First anniversary of Pulwama terror attack: Year on, kin say promises remain on paper

Family members of head constable Sukhjinder Singh, 32, who was among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack in Pulwama district, are awaiting compensation and loan waiver announced by the Punjab government.

Read full story here.

BSF finds tunnel used by Pulwama attackers

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu Police had detected a 150m long cross-border tunnel at the international border that intelligence agencies believe may have been used by Mohammad Umar Farooq, JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s nephew, to enter India to execute the Pulwama terror attack.

Read full story here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pulwama terror attack crpf jawan
Close
The Bihar government had asked district magistrates to conduct random inquiry in two to four blocks of their respective districts by physically verifying the people mentioned in the testing list to check for inconsistencies in Covid-19 testing. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The Bihar government had asked district magistrates to conduct random inquiry in two to four blocks of their respective districts by physically verifying the people mentioned in the testing list to check for inconsistencies in Covid-19 testing. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Bihar moves to terminate 7 health staff for irregularities in Covid-19 testing

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:29 PM IST
  • The department had earlier on Friday suspended four health officials of Jamui, including its civil surgeon, the district immunisation officer and two medical officers in-charge of the health facilities at the two blocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa made the revelation in a statement regarding the Union Budget. (PTI PHOTO).
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa made the revelation in a statement regarding the Union Budget. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Telsa to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:49 PM IST
  • On January 8, Tesla had registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd in Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, one of the most protected individuals in India, has faced terror threats from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and its terrorist groups for more than three decades.(HT file photo)
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, one of the most protected individuals in India, has faced terror threats from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and its terrorist groups for more than three decades.(HT file photo)
india news

NSA Doval's security beefed up after recce video of his office by Jaish surfaces

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:36 PM IST
They said that Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Hedayatullah Malik was arrested by security forces on February 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. Amid mounting tensions about school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. Amid mounting tensions about school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)
india news

Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:15 PM IST
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2, because hydration of the respiratory tract is known to benefit the immune system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare workers administering a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus. (Representative image)(Bloomberg)
A healthcare workers administering a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus. (Representative image)(Bloomberg)
india news

India vaccinates close to 8 million beneficiaries against Covid-19 in 28 days

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:13 PM IST
On February 12, which is day 28 of the vaccination drive, 4,62,637 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 10,411 sessions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
india news

River experts and geologists demand accountability for Rishi Ganga disaster

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • Rescuers have so far retrieved 38 bodies and at least 166 people are still missing and feared dead following the flash floods on February 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting with officers engaged in crop procurement.(HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting with officers engaged in crop procurement.(HT Photo)
india news

Law to claim recovery of damages to public property by protesters soon: Khattar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Farmers, especially from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting against the three farm laws for more than two months now, demanding the repeal of the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The health ministry also said that no case of serious or severe side effects following immunisation (AEFI) or death was attributable to vaccination to date. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The health ministry also said that no case of serious or severe side effects following immunisation (AEFI) or death was attributable to vaccination to date. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

Over 8 million people vaccinated so far, says govt as second phase begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The number of deaths in cases where vaccination was conducted stood at 27 and three people who had taken the dose at some point in the recent past died in the last 24 hours, according to ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Speaker calls Budget Session 'highly productive'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019. At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked.(PTI)
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019. At least 30 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens other injured when a CRPF convoy was attacked.(PTI)
india news

2 years of Pulwama terror attack: The day when India lost 40 CRPF men

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:16 PM IST
The day has been the bloodiest in the Valley’s 30-year-old insurgency period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Highly productive’: LS Speaker Birla after end of first phase of Budget Session

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:48 PM IST
While the Rajya Sabha went on a recess on Friday, the Lok Sabha went into recess on Saturday evening and both the Houses will reconvene on March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate 11 projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:24 PM IST
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said these projects, including a Metro project in Chennai and a petrochemical complex in Kerala, will “add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace for them to realise their full development potential.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Road crash deaths in India, which are the highest in the world, are a burden on its demographic dividend and have a tangible impact on poverty. (HT PHOTO).
Road crash deaths in India, which are the highest in the world, are a burden on its demographic dividend and have a tangible impact on poverty. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Road crashes in India hike poverty, poor suffer more deaths: World Bank report

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • The report also brings out the sharp rural-urban divide and the disproportionate impact on women. Women bore the burden of crashes across poor and rich households, often taking up extra work, assuming greater responsibilities, and performing caregiving activities after a crash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Arjun MBT Mk IA is a state-of-the-art weapon platform with superior firepower, high mobility, excellent protection and crew comfort with 14 major upgrades on Arjun MBT Mk I.(DRDO)
The Arjun MBT Mk IA is a state-of-the-art weapon platform with superior firepower, high mobility, excellent protection and crew comfort with 14 major upgrades on Arjun MBT Mk I.(DRDO)
india news

PM Modi to hand over Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark to army: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Here is everything you need to know about the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark 1A.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session.(HT File)
The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session.(HT File)
india news

First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Budget session usually is held in two phases. In the first phase, the President addresses the two Houses as it is the first session of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP