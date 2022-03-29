UAE tour secured 6k cr investment, says Stalin amid opposition criticism

Returning to Chennai after his five-day UAE trip, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday sought to blunt the opposition’s criticism that he flew on a special aircraft and that it was a “family tour” given that his son-in-law and daughter-in-law, who are involved in business and film industry, were present with him for all events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stalin described his tour as successful as he signed 6 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹6,100 crore for investment in the state.

However, Stalin’s first tour abroad to Dubai and Abu Dhabi stirred excitement especially over his dressing which deviated from the traditional white shirt and “veshti” and the chief minister’s attire was replaced by a puffed winter jacket, black suits and casual formals.

But his trip was also mired in controversies. While his trip was on-going, the state government had to clarify that the DMK paid for Stalin’s special flight.

Stalin criticised the previous AIADMK government’s investment based MoUs as “paper boats”. He defended his DMK-led government as one which will follow up with action for investments to start rolling out in the state which he will monitor through the CM dashboard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My trip was colossal just like how Dubai has grown colossally,” Stalin said addressing the press at the Chennai airport on Tuesday. “I met the important officials, government administrators and major industrialists in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and pitched about Tamil Nadu to them. I have clearly given them confidence about the healthy investment environment in Tamil Nadu. They have come forward to set up SMEs and food processing units. They also appreciated me for helping them with a favourable industrial climate. They also praised Tamil Nadu and I‘ve invited them here.”

The chief minister added that such investments will bring growth to Tamil Nadu. The six MoUs will provide employment opportunities to 14,700 people.

The investments include the LuLu Group International which will set up a mall each in Chennai and Coimbatore and a food processing unit in Tamil Nadu for ₹3,500 crore, Noble Steels has pledged an investment of ₹1,100 crore, White House for ₹500 crore, Sharaf Group for ₹500 crore, Aster Healthcare will invest ₹500 crore and Transworld Group ₹100 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the coming months more MoUs are expected to be signed. The chief minister added a personal detail that he ate only Tamil meals throughout his trip to convey the respectful reception he received from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. “I was in doubt sometimes whether this is Tamil Nadu or Dubai. So, I wish to reiterate to Tamil people how successful my trip was.”

Stalin said he has instructed officials from the industries department and the Guidance Bureau to follow up regularly on the pledged investments and ensure that the industries are set up well before the time they have mutually agreed.

Responding to a reporter’s question on the opposition’s criticism of his trip, Stalin said that’s the job of the opposition. “I’m not bothered about it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Stalin was in the opposition, he had criticised Palaniswami and his ministers who had gone to Europe to meet industry groups. Palaniswami recalled Stalin mocking him and on March 27 the former chief minister and leader of opposition termed Stalin’s trip a ‘family picnic’ in the eyes of the people.

“The people of Tamil Nadu feel he has undertaken the trip for his personal agenda,” Palaniswami had told reporters in Salem. “The Dubai expo began last October and will conclude in a few days. Why open a stall (Tamil Nadu pavilion) in the fag end. Chief Minister Stalin is using the expo as an excuse to conduct a family tour.”

Stalin was accompanied by his son and MLA Udhaynidhi Stalin, his wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi who identifies as a film director. Udhayanidhi is an actor who entered the film industry with a production and distribution firm Red Giant Movies. Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesh, who is a businessman but a powerful political operator behind the scenes, also accompanied him. Stalin’s wife’s Durga, who has been with him through most of his trips since he became chief minister, was also present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, who had accompanied Stalin on the tour, responded to Palaniswami’s criticism via a video statement released from Dubai on Sunday. Thennarasu said a special flight was necessary due to availability factors.

“I want to make it clear that it is the DMK which incurred the expenses for the special flight and not the state government,” Thennarasu said. “Secondly, the opposition leader has criticised this as a family tour. This trip is for the entire Tamil diaspora and for the welfare of every Tamilian who is working here.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON