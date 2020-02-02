e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Uber suspends 240 users accounts over possible Coronavirus contact

Uber suspends 240 users accounts over possible Coronavirus contact

More than 300 people have died from the novel coronavirus in mainland China and although more than 100 people have been infected outside the country, Mexico has not reported a confirmed case.

india Updated: Feb 02, 2020 14:32 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Mexico City
Image for representation
Image for representation(Reuters file photo)
         

Uber has suspended the accounts of 240 users in Mexico who may have been in contact with drivers that ferried a person suspected of having the deadly coronavirus.

More than 300 people have died from the novel coronavirus in mainland China and although more than 100 people have been infected outside the country, Mexico has not reported a confirmed case.

The ride-hailing app said Mexico City health authorities requested information in January on a possible carrier of coronavirus, with Uber finding two drivers who transported the suspected individual before driving a further 240 people.

“We have proceeded to send information to these two drivers and the 240 users regarding the temporary deactivation of their accounts,” the company said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Mexico’s Ministry of Health said it continues to monitor people who may have had contact with the possible coronavirus carrier -- identified as a tourist of Chinese origin -- who subsequently left the country.

“Of the contacts identified so far, none have developed symptoms of the disease more than 10 days after exposure, which exceeds the average incubation time,” the authorities said in a report.

Also on Saturday, Mexico said it had evacuated 10 people from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

tags
top news
Grenade attack in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF troopers, 4 civilians hurt
Grenade attack in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF troopers, 4 civilians hurt
‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM on economy
‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM on economy
Congress manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls high on subsidies and freebies
Congress manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls high on subsidies and freebies
4 feared drowned as SUV plunges into canal in UP’s Ghaziabad
4 feared drowned as SUV plunges into canal in UP’s Ghaziabad
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
5th T20I LIVE: Thakur releases pressure as NZ build after tragic start
5th T20I LIVE: Thakur releases pressure as NZ build after tragic start
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets closer to roll-out for iPhones after Android launch
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets closer to roll-out for iPhones after Android launch
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news