5 cops suspended over custodial death in Udaipur

Udaipur superintendent of police (SP) of Friday suspended five policemen, including the station house officer of Gogunda police station in Udaipur, following the alleged death of a 25-year-old man in police custody on Thursday evening. Udaipur SP on Friday suspended five policemen, including the station house officer of Gogunda police station (Agencies)

SP Vikas Sharma stated that more than five police officers have been suspended, while four others have been sent to the reserve police line due to negligence. Additionally, a letter has been written to the government requesting compensation and a government job for the victim’s relatives.

“The matter is being taken seriously, and the investigation has been assigned to deputy SP Jitendra Singh of Jhadol. Further actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” added SP Sharma.

The deceased, Surendra Singh Devra, a resident of Devro ko Kheri, was detained by the police in Gujarat and taken to Gogunda police station after a case of kidnapping was filed against him by the relatives of a girl he had eloped with.

“He was kept at the police station for questioning when he suddenly fainted and was immediately rushed to MB Hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead, stating that he had suffered a cardiac arrest,” according to SP Sharma.

The body of the deceased was transferred to the mortuary, and a strong police presence was deployed in the area on Thursday night, the SP said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s relatives staged a protest outside Gogunda police station, demanding compensation for the family.

State president of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, Yogendra Singh Katar, also joined the protest and called for a case to be registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the culprits. He further demanded compensation of ₹50 lakh for the victim’s family and a government job for at least one member.

However, district collector Tarachand Meena and other administrative officers visited the village to assess the situation while SP Vikas Sharma engaged with the protestors and attempted to convince them to allow a postmortem examination to take place.

After a lengthy discussion with the community and the deceased’s relatives, the officials persuaded them to proceed with the postmortem, assuring them that their demands would be addressed.

Subsequently, the postmortem was conducted by a medical board, and the body was handed over to the relatives.