Uddhav camp prepares list of new names and symbols for BMC polls

Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray interatcs with the North Indian community, at Andheri, in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_19_2023_000366A) (PTI)
BySaurabha Kulshreshtha

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray faction has started preparing a list of names and symbols under which they could contest the Mumbai civic polls in case the Election Commission (EC) doesn’t allow it to retain the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) name and the flaming torch symbol, people aware of the matter said.

The poll body on Friday allotted the Shiv Sena name and its iconic bow-and-arrow symbol to the chief minister Eknath Shinde-led group and allowed the Thackeray group to retain the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) name and the flaming torch symbol until the completion of the upcoming bypolls on February 26.

Leaders from the Thackeray camp said that although they will challenge the EC order in the Supreme Court, they have started preparing a list of alternate names and symbols for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

“While fighting in SC, we will prepare for a new name and symbol. We will first ask EC to allow us to retain the Shiv Sena (UBT) name and the flaming torch symbol. But if EC rejects it, other names with the word Shiv Sena in it will be proposed with other symbols,” said a leader from the Uddhav camp on the condition of anonymity.

The elections to BMC have been due since April 2022. Thackeray in a meeting with his supporters on Saturday said that the ruling alliance could announce civic polls very soon. “Be prepared for the polls anytime soon. Anticipating that they will take away the symbol of the flaming torch, we have prepared a list of some other symbols,” Thackeray said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said they will decide their next course of action after the SC ruling. “We are going to challenge the EC order in the SC. We hope that SC will stay the EC order. Further decisions and action plans will depend upon the outcome of the SC hearing. After the EC decision, the party is ready for any eventuality,” said Chaturvedi.

