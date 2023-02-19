Uddhav fell at the feet of Sharad Pawar to become CM: Amit Shah in Maharashtra

The row over Shiv Sena's bow and arrow intensified on Sunday with Union home minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray training their guns at each other. For the second day in a row, Amit Shah criticised Uddhav Thackeray for 'betraying' the BJP in 2019 and joining hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. "Uddhav fell at the feet of Sharad Pawar to become the chief minister," Amit Shah said. While Amit Shah was criticising Uddhav, Uddav, on the other hand, called Amit Shah Mogambo and said he had agreed before the 2019 election that a Shivsainik will become the chief minister.

"Didn't we contest the 2019 election under Devendra Fadnavis? Wasn't there a small photo of Uddhav and a bigger photo of Modi ji? But after all this, Uddhav fell at the feet of Sharad Pawar to become the chief minister. We don't have any lust for power," Amit Shah said.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar on Sunday distanced himself from the bow-arrow controversy and said he won't get into the row. After the EC verdict was out in favour of the Shinde faction, Sharad Pawar advised Uddhav to accept the new symbol (mashal).

Uddhav on Sunday gave a point-by-point rebuttal of Amit Shah's accusations as he said before the2019 election Amit Shah had agreed that the chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena. "This was a word that I gave my father on his last day that a Shivsainik will sit on the CM's chair. Amitji said okay. And what happened after that is known to all. I did not want to become the chief minister," Uddhav said.

To Amit Shah's 'doodh ka doodh, aur paani ka paani (the difference between truth and lie), Uddhav said, "No, you put salt in the milk."

While the Uddhav faction said they would take the case to the court, Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the verdict of the election commission was the cuntcome of a deal of ₹2,000 crore.

