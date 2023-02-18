'Who used to roar based on lies...': Amit Shah's jibe at Uddhav Thackeray

As Union home minister Amit Shah released the Marathi translation of the book Modi@20, he commented on the election commission's order of recognising the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and said the truth has won. "Yesterday, we got a huge victory. Shinde Sahab's Shiv Sena is the real Shiv Sena. Bow and arrow also goes to them. Those who used to roar based on lies today realise whose side is the truth on. I was the president of the party then. We contested the election together; PM Modi's photo was bigger than his photo in the election; they accepted Devendra Fadnavis as the leader. But to become the chief minister, they took the side of parties with different ideologies," Amit Shah said without naming Uddhav Thackeray.

"There are wins and defeats in elections. But those who deceive should never be spared. Otherwise, they get emboldened," Amit Shah said.

Heaping praises on PM Modi, Amit Shah recounted his political journey, his hard work for years. When Narendra Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat, he was the only chief minister who never contested an election, not even the sarpanch election; he used to work for the party, Amit Shah said. "From 2001 to 2014, Modiji worked as the Gujarat chief minister and totally changed the face of Gujarat and became the brand ambassador of the party," the Union minister said.

"UPA government was such a government where every minister used to think of himself as the PM and no one considered the PM as the PM. The prime minister used to visit foreign countries, read out written speeches -- Thailand's speech in Singapore, Singapore's speech in Thailand...this actually happened," Amit Shah said.

"I have seen a lot of rulers, leaders and kings in life. But I have never seen anyone as great as Modi Ji. He is a true leader, a leader who doesn't 'consume' even a bit of government's wealth," Amit Shah said.

"It's the last rites of his mother at 10.30am and at 11am, he is on an official programme for West Bengal. He comes, and apologises for 'being late'. Who can be like him? His such great dedication will serve as a source of inspiration to all of us for centuries!" Amit Shah added.

