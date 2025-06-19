Uddhav Thackeray desperate for power, changes colours like chameleon: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday dubbed his rival and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray as a "betrayer", accusing him of being desperate for power and changing colours like a chameleon. Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaks at an event marking the 59th Foundation Day of Shiv Sena, at Worli, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 19, 2025.(PTI)

Speaking at the 59th Foundation Day of the party, he said while self-confidence led him and his party to success, Thackeray's ego led him to his destruction.

He also taunted Thackeray, saying he was eager to have an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

"He is so desperate that he is seeking alliances," he said in a veiled reference to the possibility of Sena (UBT)'s alliance with the MNS led by Uddhav's estranged cousin Raj Thackeray.

Shinde said the ruling Shiv Sena functioned on the ideology of party founder Bal Thackeray, while the other side was desperate for power.

''We have the Shiv Sena bow and arrow symbol and people's support. We have protected Balasaheb's ideology,'' he said.

He said the Sena (UBT) did not even get one third of the votes polled by his Shiv Sena in the 2024 assembly polls.

"Whatever votes they got were because of the Congress as the real Shiv Sena voters have bid them good bye,'' he said.

Shinde said he has self-confidence, while the other side has ego. "Self-confidence has give us success, while ego has led to their destruction. Balasaheb opposed Congress, but those desperate for power aligned with that party. Sena (UBT) has betrayed Marathi people, Shiv Sena voters and Hindutva,'' he alleged.

Shinde said he has never seen a "betrayer'' like Uddhav Thackeray, who changes colours very easily like a chameleon as he wants only money.

"Those who are helpless for power cannot be Balasaheb's heirs," he said. The deputy CM said he will never compromise on Hindutva for power. "They consider BMC as golden goose. Mumbai and its importance is not under threat, but their politics and finances will come under threat as their soul is in the BMC treasury, while our soul is Hindutva. There will be no compromise on it,'' he said.

Is Hindutva a T-shirt that you can wear or remove any time, he asked, referring to Thackeray's statement that he has not quit Hindutva. "Why do you hesitate to call Balasaheb as Hindu Hriday Samrat (emperor of Hindu hearts). You join hands with those who abuse (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Union minister Amit) Shah, who fulfilled Balasaheb's dream of Ram temple and abrogation of Article 370, and with those who abuse Savarkar and Hindu religion,'' he said.

He also mocked Uddhav Thackeray's ''kill me" remark and said mere talk is not enough.

"You need a tiger's heart and strength in your wrist. How can we kill someone who is already dead? People of the state have already finished them in the assembly polls...Don't provoke me. If someone does that, I don't leave them. I have already upturned your horse carriage and taken away your horses," he said.

Shinde questioned why Thackeray did not visit the families of the tourists killed in the Pahalgam attack. "Where were you? Where was your patriotism and love for Marathi that time?" he asked. After Operation Sindoor, Balasaheb would have praised PM Modi, whereas the Congress was questioning the armed forces and abusing him, he alleged.

"Are you an Indian or a Pakistani agent? Pakistan uses your statements against India. Rahul Gandhi has become a hero in Pakistan but is a zero in India," he said.

Shinde praised his son and Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde and Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora for being part of the all-party delegation after Operation Sindoor. Just like the Ladki Bahin scheme, the party has launched a Ladki Soon (daughter-in-law) scheme and it will fight for women facing domestic abuse, he said. He said 50 former corporators of the undivided Shiv Sena have joined his party.

"We will fight to win the local body elections. Decision on alliance will be taken at appropriate time," he said. "Balasaheb's ideology is our wealth," he said. Shinde asked his supporters not to get carried away by the assembly election results. "Get ready to win the local body elections," he said.