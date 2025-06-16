Uddhav rallies Shiv Sena (UBT) cadre for BMC polls, pitches ‘Marathi pride’

MUMBAI: Amid a steady stream of defections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday urged his party’s grassroots cadre in Mumbai to prepare for the upcoming civic elections by actively reaching out to voters and highlighting the party’s three-decade performance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Thackeray also indicated that the party would invoke the theme of ‘Marathi pride’ in the high-stakes BMC polls. Mumbai, India. Apr 03, 2025: Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, addressed the media regarding the Waqf bill during a press conference at his residence, Matoshree, in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Apr 03, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Addressing a meeting of shakha pramukhs (local unit heads) at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar on Sunday, Thackeray made an emotive appeal to his loyalists.

“We must ensure that the saffron flag flies once again over the BMC,” he told the gathering. Taking a swipe at the BJP’s national leadership, he said, “Don’t let two businessmen snatch the BMC from us.”

Thackeray reiterated the party’s emotional connect with Mumbai, referencing the sacrifices made during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement. “Mumbai is like our mother. We secured it only after 109 martyrs laid down their lives. We cannot let it fall into the hands of profiteers. We must ensure that the Assembly election results are not repeated in the BMC polls. All of you will have to work even harder now,” he told the cadre.

Positioning himself against the BJP’s central leadership while walking a cautious line, Thackeray clarified, “I am not against Gujaratis. I am against the two businessmen at the Centre who want to control Mumbai. Huge sums of money are being used to lure leaders. But I have chosen to fight rather than bow down before them. They want to destroy Mumbai, but we will not let that happen.”

He instructed shakha pramukhs to intensify outreach by visiting at least 300 households in each area and showcasing the party’s developmental record in the BMC over the past 30 years.

The Shiv Sena, which held control of the BMC for over three decades, had won 84 out of 227 seats in the 2017 elections. It had elected Mayor with the support from its former ally, the BJP, which had won 82 seats. The upcoming elections are expected to be a fierce contest between the two parties once again.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said, “Uddhavji has directed the cadre to consolidate efforts at the booth level, ensure voter registrations, and undertake intensive outreach. Workers have been asked to reach as many households as possible and highlight the party’s governance track record in Mumbai.”