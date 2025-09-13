Uddhav lacks moral right to oppose India-Pak match: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Saturday slammed Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's opposition to the India-Pakistan cricket match and claimed that the two countries had played the game amid tense relations when the Congress was in power. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_13_2025_000142A)(PTI)

Sena's reaction comes after Thackeray stated that playing a cricket match with Pakistan is an insult to national sentiments, as Indian soldiers are sacrificing their lives on the borders.

"UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had no moral right to oppose the match. During the Congress era too, international cricket matches were played between India and Pakistan even when relations were tense," spokesperson of Eknath Shinde-led Sena and MP Naresh Mhaske told a news conference.

Thackeray, who abandoned Hindutva for power and sings praises of Pakistan, cannot suddenly oppose such matches, he said.

Mhaske asserted that India's stance on Pakistan under the NDA government remains unchanged.

"Until terrorism stops, cordial relations cannot be built. Playing an Asia Cup match doesn't mean a change in policy. The IPL doors are still closed to Pakistani players. In international competitions, such matches have always been played, including World Cup games," Mhaske added.

Slamming Thackeray's political alliances, Mhaske said sitting in power with those against whom we fought elections is akin to “shamelessness”.

"Abandoning Hindutva for the lure of power is shamelessness, and so is campaigning with criminals and bomb blast accused," he added.

Addressing a presser earlier in the day, Thackeray said the Sena (UBT) will stage protests against the match. He said the party's women workers will collect sindoor (vermilion) and send it to the Prime Minister's Office.

Reacting to the Sena (UBT)'s protest slogan "My Kunku, My Country," Mhaske said those doubting the bravery of soldiers and questioning 'Operation Sindoor' had no right to speak of 'sindoor' or 'samman.'

"Those who insulted 'sindoor' (vermilion applied to the hair's parting by Hindu women to signify their married status) by praising Pakistan are now remembering it only for elections. People who patronised ISI agents during campaigns should keep silent," the Shiv Sena leader from Thane said.

Mhaske alleged that after the Pahalgam terror attack, Thackeray went abroad and never even met the victims' families.

"In 2019, they campaigned with the slogan 'marry one, live with another.' Now they have remembered patriotism ahead of elections. International politics is beyond their understanding," Mhaske said, adding that under PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the country's security is in strong hands.