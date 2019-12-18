Uddhav likens Jamia clashes to Jallianwala

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:12 IST

New Delhi The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena exchanged barbs over the protests in Jamia Millia Islamia and the subsequent police action on Tuesday. While the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the clashes reminded him of the Jallianwala Bagh atrocity, his predecessor and the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavais termed Thackeray’s remarks an insult to “martyrs”.

“There is a deliberate attempt to create an atmosphere of unrest in society. The way police opened fire on students by forcefully entering the compound, it appeared like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre,” Thackeray told reporters outside the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai.

However, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was quick to hit back.

Reacting to it, Fadnavis tweeted, “Equating Jamia University incident with Jallianwala Bagh massacre by CM Uddhav ji Thackeray is big big insult to all the martyrs who have sacrificed their life for our Nation”.

Former CM also said that by “encouraging” such agitations, the Sena has shown that it can stoop low for “personal greeds”. Fadnavis said the Sena has stooped low for personal greeds.

“By promoting and encouraging such agitations, it is now very clear to what extent Shiv Sena has stooped down on compromises for personal greeds,” the former chief minister said.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when Acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer had ordered troops of the British Indian Army to fire their rifles into a crowd of unarmed Punjabi civilians in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, Punjab. According to historical accounts, at least 400 people, including 41 children, were killed and over 1,000 were injured.