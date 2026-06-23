Uddhav Thackeray cries foul as 'Operation Tiger' succeeds, six Sena (UBT) MPs join Eknath Shinde-led faction

After days of speculation and political turbulence within the Shiv Sena (UBT), six Lok Sabha MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday in Mumbai, marking a significant setback for Uddhav Thackeray's faction and intensifying the ongoing political battle in Maharashtra.

Six Shiv Sena UBT MPs join Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.(X/@DrSEShinde)

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The MPs Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar were formally inducted into the party in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing a press conference, Shinde said that he does not leave anything half done and "Operation Tiger is successful".

He said the move was completed in line with constitutional provisions and parliamentary procedures, asserting that the MPs had joined the party for development-focused governance and constituency work.

Also Read: ‘He was pregnant, delivered 6 MPs’: After ‘ga**u’ row, Sanjay Raut’s fresh attack on Shinde as rebels ready to jump ship

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{{^usCountry}} "I want to tell journalists also that whatever you were running about this like Operation Tiger, etc., I yesterday also told you that I don't leave anything half done. And this all before you today. And this operation tiger is successful before you. All these six MPs have been inducted into our party as per the rule, the constitution and parliamentary rules," Shinde said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I want to tell journalists also that whatever you were running about this like Operation Tiger, etc., I yesterday also told you that I don't leave anything half done. And this all before you today. And this operation tiger is successful before you. All these six MPs have been inducted into our party as per the rule, the constitution and parliamentary rules," Shinde said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "When I was CM, I behaved like a worker, and even today I work as a worker. I want to tell all these 6 MPs that they will also have to behave like common workers, and we will show respect for everyone with them, too. I assure you that your belief in coming with us will be kept intact. I assure you personally. Our ministers will sit with you and solve the problems of your constituencies. I will also take the initiative to solve your problems at the centre level," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When I was CM, I behaved like a worker, and even today I work as a worker. I want to tell all these 6 MPs that they will also have to behave like common workers, and we will show respect for everyone with them, too. I assure you that your belief in coming with us will be kept intact. I assure you personally. Our ministers will sit with you and solve the problems of your constituencies. I will also take the initiative to solve your problems at the centre level," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Shinde said the MPs have joined the party for the development of their constituencies rather than personal gain.

"Today we welcome all these six kattar Shivsainik MPs into the original Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. In 2022, we carried out a revolt when 40 MLAs joined us, and that was to save the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb. This is the second phase of that same movement. We are here to preserve the ideology of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb, and that is why these MPs have decided to come to the original Shiv Sena," Shinde said.

Also Read: A look back at Shiv Sena's 60-year political journey: Bal Thackeray's rise, Uddhav takes over and then a split

Shinde-led Sena leaders welcome move

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Ruling party leaders hailed the move as a sign of growing support for its leadership, while opposition figures and party voices intensified their criticism, calling it a setback for the Uddhav Thackeray camp and raising allegations of political inducements and shifting loyalties.

Maharashtra Minister Dadaji Bhuse said, "We have seen the way Eknath Shinde is taking the state ahead, he worries about each and every worker... We welcome the workers who want to join Shiv Sena..."

Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam said that the recent joining of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena reflects growing support for the party's development agenda.

He also claimed that another MP had shown interest but later stepped back over a cabinet post demand.

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Speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Kadam said, "Back in 2022, there were 40 MLAs, including 10 ministers, and Eknath Shinde pledged that I will bring all of them back. He succeeded in getting 60 MLAs and even today six MPs have joined us to support development in their respective constituencies. I welcome them. A seventh MP has also signed in the paper but he demanded a cabinet post to which Eknath Shinde declined. He went back after that... I will not name him but he sits next to Uddhav Thackeray."

National Spokesperson of Shiv Sena, Shaina NC, said that the 'UBT' needs to reflect on why their MLAs, MPs, and corporators are unhappy with them.

"If they (UBT) engage in some introspection, they will find the answers. The party has split six times. The Constitution provides an opportunity, specifically, the merger clause under the anti-defection law. The MPs joining today are doing so because Eknath Shinde is a mass leader; he works on the ground, respects his party workers, and is a visionary truly committed to the development of Maharashtra," Shaina said.

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Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said, "Operation Tiger is successful. Critics will always criticise. Let people say whatever they want. What else do they have? Ask the MPs themselves, what is the reason? They talk about that ₹50 crore figure; they hurl abuses in the morning and bow at their feet by evening..."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he would soon present his side on the ongoing political developments within the party, as the organisation grapples with a major setback.

Speaking briefly to the media, Thackeray refrained from making detailed comments on the rebellion but indicated that the party would respond at an appropriate time."When I feel the time is right, I will call the media and speak to you. Let them present their position. We will soon put forward our side as well," Thackeray said.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also launched a strong attack on rebel party MPs and also slammed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a post on X, Raut termed the party rebels as "traitors".

"...Chitragupta has begun tallying their sins! Their next generation will say 'my father was a traitor, my husband was a traitor, my grandfather was a traitor'" he alleged in the post.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar alleged that this trend has been going on for several years now.

"Markets for MLAs and MPs are being set up much like livestock markets; whoever has the power or money buys them up. The BJP is engaged in this activity right now, just as it was in the past. In several states where they lacked a popular mandate, they still formed governments through such horse-trading... If he (Uddhav Thackeray) succeeds in convincing the people that this is BJP-sponsored and aimed at weakening Maharashtra and the country's democracy--after all, if all opposition parties are bought out in this manner, what will be left of the opposition? --then it might work," Anwar said.

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Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Azmi said, "Where did this name Tiger come from? This is the work of thieves, who are operating secretly... This is a betrayal of people who voted for an ideology. Those who are leaving the party should first resign and then go after the elections. Here, a game of money is being played, and democracy is being murdered."

The Shiv Sena had split in 2022 when Eknath Shinde broke away with a large group of MLAs, leading to a continuing battle over party identity and political control in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena (UBT) had nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. The Parliamentary Party meeting called by Shiv Sena (UBT) last week was attended by three Lok Sabha MPs. The party had said it had begun disciplinary proceedings against the six rebel MPs.

The rebellion has triggered an intense war of words between the two factions. While Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have accused the defecting MPs of betraying the party's ideology and mandate, leaders of the Shinde faction have maintained that the lawmakers joined them out of confidence in Shinde's leadership and dissatisfaction with the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp.

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