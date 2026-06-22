‘He was pregnant, delivered 6 MPs’: After ‘ga**u’ row, Sanjay Raut’s fresh attack on Shinde as rebels ready to jump ship

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday made controversial statements targeting Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde amid reports that six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray camp were set to join the ruling Shiv Sena faction. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a fresh attack on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (L). (PTI)

Raut said Shinde had been “pregnant” and had now “delivered six MPs.” The contentious remarks are the second such statement made by the Sena leader in the last seven days.

“Eknath Shinde was pregnant and has delivered six MPs. The delivery happened at Nandanvan,” Raut said, referring to Shinde’s official residence where several rebel MPs reportedly gathered ahead of their formal induction into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

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Six MPs set to cross over The latest political development is a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). The six MPs expected to join the Shinde camp are -- Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar.

Speculation around their switch began after all six skipped a Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17. Their absence fuelled rumours that they were preparing to align with the Shinde faction.

Among them, Dharashiv MP Nimbalkar and Hingoli MP Ashtikar have already confirmed their decision to part ways with the Uddhav-led camp.

Raut’s ‘ga**u’ remarks Raut’s latest comments come just days after he landed in hot waters for his remarks against rebel lawmakers. Following the Delhi meeting attended by UBT MPs, Raut repeatedly used the word “ga**u” while referring to those who skipped the gathering and allegedly planned to defect.

The Rajya Sabha member later said, “Those traitors, those dishonest people in society and in politics, the traitors and dishonest people, one should use exactly that kind of language for them.” Raut added that leaders who betrayed their parties, irrespective of political affiliation, deserved similar treatment.

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Shinde camp celebrates new entrants Leaders from the Shinde faction have welcomed the development. Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said the MPs were impressed by the leadership and governance of Eknath Shinde and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde.

According to Sarnaik, the MPs have already submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding their decision and are joining the Shiv Sena because they wish to follow the ideology of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Party leaders said the MPs first assembled at Shinde’s residence before heading to Mumbai’s YB Chavan Centre, where a formal joining ceremony is expected to take place later today.

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Uddhav Thackeray hits back The defections have clearly rattled the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

Responding to the developments, Uddhav Thackeray insisted that there could only be one Shiv Sena and accused the rebel MPs of abandoning the party for political gain.

“Shiv Sena’s political legacy was built around protecting the rights of Marathi people, and there could be only one Shiv Sena. In 2024, we fought against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led alliance and still won with the people's support. Now by defecting for power and money these MPs betrayed the party and the people,” Thackeray said.

The latest round of defections is being linked to the "Operation Tiger", a reported strategy by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to bring leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray camp into its fold. The term draws its name from the tiger, the symbol of the undivided Shiv Sena under founder Bal Thackeray.