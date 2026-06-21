Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar switches to Shinde's camp, second rebel to do so

    Omraje Nimbalkar's crossover comes shortly after Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar confirmed his move to the ruling Shiv Sena faction.

    Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 8:59 PM IST
    Edited by Anita Goswami
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar on Sunday announced that he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He is the latest Lok Sabha member from the Uddhav Thackeray camp to switch sides amid the growing rebellion within the party, PTI reported.

    MP Omraje Nimbalkar has switched sides. (HT Photo)
    MP Omraje Nimbalkar has switched sides. (HT Photo)

    Nimbalkar's crossover comes shortly after Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar confirmed his move to the ruling Shiv Sena faction, citing a lack of development funds and remarks made against dissident MPs as key reasons behind the decision, HT reported earlier.

    ALSO READ | Uddhav camp MP confirms crossover, Sanjay Raut says some rebels ‘in touch’: Latest in Shiv Sena UBT rebellion

    The current scene shows an ongoing rebellion within Sena (UBT), days after six party MPs skipped the party's parliamentary meeting in Delhi. This led to speculation that they were preparing to switch allegiance to the Shinde camp.

    The dissident MPs remained non-committal until June 18, but the political situation escalated after sharp remarks were made against them by Sena (UBT) leaders. Party MP Ashtikar earlier said that comments directed at the rebel MPs convinced them that there was "no point" in remaining in the party, as per PTI.

    The numbers game

    Nimbalkar's decision strengthens the Shinde-led Shiv Sena's position and adds to the uncertainty surrounding the future of the remaining dissident MPs.

    The Uddhav Thackeray-led party currently has nine Lok Sabha members. Under anti-defection provisions, at least six MPs would need to move together to avoid disqualification.

    Earlier, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched sharp attacks on the dissidents and warned of consequences for those leaving the party.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
    Home/India News/Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde's Camp, Second Rebel To Do So
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes