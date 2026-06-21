Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar switches to Shinde's camp, second rebel to do so

Dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar on Sunday announced that he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He is the latest Lok Sabha member from the Uddhav Thackeray camp to switch sides amid the growing rebellion within the party, PTI reported. MP Omraje Nimbalkar has switched sides. (HT Photo)

Nimbalkar's crossover comes shortly after Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar confirmed his move to the ruling Shiv Sena faction, citing a lack of development funds and remarks made against dissident MPs as key reasons behind the decision, HT reported earlier.

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The current scene shows an ongoing rebellion within Sena (UBT), days after six party MPs skipped the party's parliamentary meeting in Delhi. This led to speculation that they were preparing to switch allegiance to the Shinde camp.

The dissident MPs remained non-committal until June 18, but the political situation escalated after sharp remarks were made against them by Sena (UBT) leaders. Party MP Ashtikar earlier said that comments directed at the rebel MPs convinced them that there was "no point" in remaining in the party, as per PTI.

The numbers game Nimbalkar's decision strengthens the Shinde-led Shiv Sena's position and adds to the uncertainty surrounding the future of the remaining dissident MPs.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party currently has nine Lok Sabha members. Under anti-defection provisions, at least six MPs would need to move together to avoid disqualification.

Earlier, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched sharp attacks on the dissidents and warned of consequences for those leaving the party.