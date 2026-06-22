Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is reportedly aiming to engineer a far larger crossover from Shiv Sena (UBT) than previously believed. The party claims that as many as 45 Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators are considering a switch- a number that would comfortably meet the two-thirds benchmark needed to avoid disqualification under anti-defection provisions. After MPs shift, ‘Operation Tiger’ targets 45 Sena (UBT) corporators

The claim forms part of the Shiv Sena’s so-called “Operation Tiger” within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where political chatter over possible defections has intensified in recent weeks.

Amey Ghole, a Shiv Sena leader in the BMC, claimed that interest in joining the Shinde faction was growing among Sena (UBT) corporators.

“Not 25, but at least 45 corporators are aspiring to join us. Forty-five is the magic figure because it constitutes two-thirds of the strength. Sanjay Raut had dismissed reports of MPs defecting as rumours, but that happened eventually,” Ghole said.

Ghole added that corporators were approaching the Shinde camp on their own and cited dissatisfaction over both ideology and a lack of resources to address local issues in their wards.

“Many corporators are unhappy with the party’s ideological direction. They are also struggling with the limited funds available to address growing demands in their wards. Managing everything with just ₹25 lakh and without adequate support from the leadership has become increasingly difficult,” he said.

The speculation intensified following the recent switch of MP Sanjay Dina Patil to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. His move sparked rumours that his daughter, corporator Rajul Patil, could also cross over, particularly after her absence from BMC House proceedings on Friday.

Sources close to the developments indicate that unrest is growing among corporators. They suggest that any potential crossover could occur more rapidly than the recent defections by six MPs, who took two years to break ranks and join the Shinde camp.

The sources also suggested that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray’s recent intervention in civic issues had inadvertently exposed weaknesses in the party’s leadership within the BMC.

Aaditya recently raised concerns over the Seven Hills Hospital project, blood bank privatisation proposals and the removal of reservations on open-space plots- issues that, according to critics, should have been taken up by the party’s municipal leadership led by former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.

However, Sena (UBT) leaders rejected the claims. Pednekar accused the Shinde-led Shiv Sena of trying to poach corporators using political influence and development fund allocation.

“Since they are unable to attract people on their own, they are trying to poach leaders from other parties. Is reducing funds to corporators who do not join them part of a political strategy? Are they trying to lure corporators by withholding funds? In any case, they are not doing anything for the citizens,” Pednekar said.

“Everyone is standing firmly with Sena UBT. We are united and committed to the party. We will decide our future course tomorrow,” she added.