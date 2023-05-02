Uddhav Thackeray reacts to Modi's ‘Congress abused me 91 times’ remarks: ‘Why is the PM…?’

Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) has hit back at Narendra Modi for his recent claim that the Congress abused him 91 times and questioned the prime minister's silence when the people of the Bharatiya Janata Party hurled abuses against me and his family.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray speaks during Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) 'Vajramuth' public rally in Mumbai on Monday, (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During the Karnataka election campaign, PM Modi said that the Congress has abused him 91 times. The prime minister and his team have time to count the abuses but people from his party are abusing me and Aaditya every day. They are using abusive language, why is the PM not stopping them? We will answer them in the same language,” Thackeray said addressing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally in Mumbai on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Maharashtra chief minister alleged that “their” abusive language shows their culture. “I am asking the RSS: do you accept such an offspring (BJP),” Thackeray said.

Referring to the criticism he has faced for joining hands with the Congress and NCP, Thackeray said, “When I go with the Congress and NCP, they (BJP) claim that I have forsaken Hindutva. If that is the case, then what about (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to a mosque,” he said.

Thackeray also said he will visit Barsu on May 6 to meet the locals who are opposing the proposed oil refinery. “No one can stop me from visiting Barsu, it’s part of Maharashtra… This is not POK,” Thackeray said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Yes, I suggested the site for the refinery when I was the CM, but my letter (to Modi) did not specify that police should fire on protesters,” the ex-chief minister said.

Last week, the protest against the proposed petrochemical refinery escalated when villagers attempted to forcibly enter the survey site. In response, the police fired tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the crowd, which resulted in several villagers sustaining injuries.

Subsequently, over 200 villagers who managed to enter the site, where soil testing for one of the country's largest petrochemical refinery projects is underway, were detained and transported to Ratnagiri. The Ratnagiri police arrested 201 protesters, including 181 women and 37 men, on charges of assaulting a public servant, rioting, unlawful assembly, molestation, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Slamming the government for shifting mega projects from Maharashtra, Thackeray said, “We will make pieces of anyone who tries to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra.”

“The golden land of our Mumbai was sold for the bullet train. Why this bullet train? Who will go from Mumbai to Ahmedabad? I don't know how many 'Khokhas' they have taken from this... I will break them if they break Mumbai from Maharashtra, all projects have been shifted to other states,” Thackeray said at the rally.

He also challenged Union minister Amit Shah, saying the latter will taste defeat in Mumbai and Maharashtra elections. “If you have guts, send the ED to the house the Chinese president, whose country has encroached upon a huge area of India,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On a sarcastic note, he suggested that industrialist Gautam Adani’s life story must be part of the school curriculum so that people of India can learn how to become rich like him.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON