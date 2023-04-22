Shinde’s aide a partner in firm that organised Kharghar event: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare has alleged that the event management firm that was sub-contracted to organise the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Kharghar has Naresh Mhaske, a close aide of chief minister Eknath Shinde, as one of the partners. As many as 14 people died of heat and dehydration at the event on Sunday. Navi Mumbai, India - April 16, 2023:Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis conferred Maharashtra Bhushan to Dr. Appasaheb Dharmaadhikari at Corporate Park , Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Mhaske, however, has dared Andhare to prove the allegations or quit politics.

Andhare said Light and Shade Events, a small-time firm, was the actual implementing agency though the state government allotted the contract to Concept Communication. Apart from Mhaske, Sandeep Vengurlekar and Viju Mane are the two other partners, she said.

HT on April 21 reported how the ₹13.62 crore contract was executed by Light and Shade Events. Vengurlekar is believed to be very close to Shinde and his MP son Shrikant. Mhaske, former mayor of Thane, is state coordinator of Shinde-led Shiv Sena, party spokesperson, and chief of Thane district unit.

Andhare said, “The firm has Mhaske, Vengurlekar and Mane as partners. It is a very small-time company, but due to its connection, the contract was awarded to it on the pretext of giving it to Concept Communication. The firm had done the promotion films like Anathancha Nath on Shinde. It should disclose how it utilised the funds released for it.”

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said they should come clean about the partnership in the firm. “The one-member committee should also probe how lavish food was served to the VIPs when people were dying without food and water. It should also be revealed who organised Shinde’s Ayodhya visit.”

On Friday, Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana published a picture of leaders having lunch together after the Maharashtra Bhushan event.

Mhaske refuted the allegations and said, “Andhare is talking on behalf of some NCP leaders. I have no connection whatsoever with the firm. Aaditya Sanwaad (by Aaditya Thackeray), Dussehra rally (of Uddhav Thackeray), rallies by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and the birthday function of NCP chief Sharad Pawar were managed by the same firm. The leaders who have levelled allegations should prove my partnership in the firm. If proven I will retire from politics, or they should quit politics.”

Vengurlekar said, “I was a sub-contractor appointed by Concept Communication which was hired by the publicity department of the state government. I have done my job honestly and without any flaws. I have been managing public rallies of leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Raj Thackeray, and Jitendra Awhad. As far as the videos and short films on Shindesaheb are concerned, I put them up on my YouTube channel as I do for other leaders from across party lines.”