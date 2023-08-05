Karnataka: VHP leaders booked over ‘inflammatory’ speeches in Udupi

Bengaluru The Udupi police registered a suo motu case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders for making inflammatory speeches at a protest meet (Representative Image)

The Udupi police registered a suo motu case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders Sharan Pumpwell an Dinesh Mendon for making inflammatory speeches at a protest meet in the town on Thursday, in the wake of suspension of three students over the alleged ‘washroom filming’ incident, officers said on Friday.

The protest was organised by the VHP and the Bajrang Dal unit of the district, demanding a thorough investigation into the case in which three women students of a paramedical college in Udupi allegedly attempted to record another girl inside the washroom.

“As Hindu protectors, we will give a befitting reply to the Jihadi monsters. This kind of attack should be stopped today itself. Hindu mothers need to wake up. The hands which hold spoons and brooms should now hold weapons. There is a need to hold swords and warn the community that we will not remain silent,” Pumpwell said, during the protest meet on Thursday.

Similarly, Mendon too has been accused of making a provocative speech. The FIR was filled based on a complaint filed by a local officer on duty. Further investigation is underway, an officer aware of the matter said.

An FIR has been filed against Pumpwell and Mendon under section 505(1)(b) (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(1)(c) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code) of the IPC.

Right wing groups, including the VHP, have sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident. Pumpwell claimed that according to the information with the VHP, the mobile phone seized by the police also had an objectionable photograph of a girl.

He further said that the parents of the three girls against whom the police have registered a case should be interrogated and claimed they were associated with the banned outfit Popular Front of India.

In another case of alleged hate speech, the Udupi police have registered a suo motu case against district BJP Mahila Morcha president Veena Shetty for a provocative statement against Muslims during a protest organised in the town on July 28.

In the video which was widely shared on social media, Shetty is seen urging educational institutions to stop providing admission to Muslim students. “The administration must wake up and ensure that such incidents don’t repeat in the future, Shetty said. “I request the school administration no to admit Muslim students. Let them study in Madrasas,” Shetty added.

Based on the video, the police have filed an FIR against Shetty under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505(2) of the IPC.

The alleged incident occurred on July 18 when three Muslim students attempted to film one of their Hindu friends in the washroom at the Netra Jyothi College of Optometry and Paramedical Science, according to the police. However, a student from another stream ended up using the washroom, the FIR stated.

The alleged incident occurred on July 18 when three students attempted to film one of their friends in the washroom at medical college in Udupi district, according to the police.