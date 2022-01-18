UGC asks higher education institutions to participate in Surya Namaskar event

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested higher education institutions to participate in the Surya Namaskar event on Republic Day.

The National Sports Federation of India has planned the event as part of the government’s ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

“To commemorate the Amrit Mohostav, the federation decided to run a project of 750 million Surya Namaskar in 30 states, involving 30000 institutes and 3 lakh students, from January 1 to February 7 and performing musical Surya Namaskar in front of Tricolour on 26th January... all the higher education institutions and affiliated colleges are requested to participate in the event,” the commission said in a notification.

The commission asked the institutions to promote the event by giving wide publicity.

In another notification, the commission cited the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for the Republic Day at the universities and colleges and suggested activities such as plays, debates, quiz and class projects on themes such as India’s freedom struggle, gallantry awards, and victories of armed forces.

The events can be organised both in the physical or virtual format based on the Covid-19 situation, the UGC said.

“All higher education institutions and their affiliated colleges are requested to follow SoPs as formulated by the ministry of defence in order to inculcate our best practices all across the nation while celebrating the forthcoming Republic Day celebration and thereafter,” the commission said.