UIDAI chief gets extension, legislative dept gets new secretary

The government has extended the tenure of Amit Aggarwal, the chief of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), by one year, and gave the additional charge of legislative department in Law Ministry to S.K.G. Rahate, in a latest round of bureaucratic reshuffle of officials. UIDAI chief Amit Aggarwal. (File Photo)

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in central deputation tenure of Shri Amit Agrawal, lAS (CG:93), Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India for a period of one year beyond 02.11.2023 i.e. up to 02.11.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the government said in an order dated September 29.

Aggarwal, a 1993 batch Chattisgarh cadre officer, who served as an additional in the ministry of electronics and information technology before he took charge of the UIDAI last year, will now retain his position until November next year.

Meanwhile, the appointments committee has also approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Legislative Department to Shri S.K.G. Rahate, IAS (JH:1990). The 1990-batch Jharkhand cadre officer is currently serving as the Secretary, Department of Justice. He will take over the legislative department upon “completion of tenure of Dr. Reeta Vasishta on 01.10.2023 and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Reeta Vasishts been appointed, incharge, Central Agency Section, Ministry of Law and Justice, by temporarily upgrading the post to the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. The appointment comes into effect from 02.10.2023 till the date of her superannuation, i.e. 31.07.2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the government said.