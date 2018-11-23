UIDAI to monitor social media for views on Aadhaar

The agency hired by the Unique Authority of India (UIDAI) to gauge views on Aadhaar would look at publicly available information on the 12-digit unique identity and not have any access to private conversations.

This information was conveyed to the Supreme Court by UIDAI – the authority mandated to issue Aadhaar – in its affidavit as it termed allegations of surveillance and violation of privacy rights as totally misplaced. Monitoring of posts on social media platforms is to know grievances related to Aadhaar enrolment, updation, non-functional Aadhaar centres and feedback on UIDAI’s new services.

The document has been filed in response to a public interest litigation by Trinamool Congress legislator, Mahua Moitra, seeking to refrain UIDAI from going ahead with its proposal. Moitra challenged the request for proposal (RFP) issued by UIDAI on July 18 for appointing the agency.

She challenged the move on the ground that it breached privacy and was an attempt at state surveillance. The agency, she claimed, would be assigned the task of employing a “social listening tool” to monitor social media.

“It is submitted that the proposed social media management is strictly restricted to public posts on social media relating only to Aadhaar and as evident from the Goals and Objectives of the RFP, the purpose of the same is to (i) to raise awareness about Aadhaar, its usage and benefits, (ii) highlight the role of Aadhaar in e-governance, (iii) make people aware about services and schemes linked to Aadhaar etc, (iv) remove any misconceptions or misinformation about Aadhaar,” read UIDAI’s reply, dispelling Moitra’s apprehension.

UIDAI has already modified the RFP to do away with contentious clauses that required the agency to do a sentiment analysis of conversations and flag any discrepancy in “the sentiments trend”. Agency would no longer be required to draft a plan to work out and neutralise negative sentiments. Rejecting the charge of “social listening tools”, UIDAI said the term used in the RFP was technical in nature and should not be taken in the literal sense.

