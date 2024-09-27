Ujjain: Boundary wall of Mahakal Temple collapses amid rain; 2 dead, many feared trapped

The boundary wall of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain collapsed on Friday evening amid incessant rainfall. Two people have died in the wall collapse, and several are feared trapped in the debris, reported PTI. The boundary wall of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple collapsed (Screengrab)

Some of the injured have been shifted to the hospital, but the exact number of people trapped in the debris has not been confirmed yet. Rescue operations are currently underway.

It is estimated that around a dozen people have been trapped in the rubble. At least four people have been rushed to the hospital with severe injuries till now.

Ujjain DM Neeraj Kumar Singh, while speaking on the wall collapse, said that the incident took place because of heavy flow of water. One man and one woman have died in the wall collapse, he confirmed.

“A part of a boundary wall near Maharajwada School collapsed due to heavy flow of water. Four people were injured in this incident, who were brought to the district hospital. One man and one woman have died, while one girl and a woman have been referred to Indore,” Singh said told PTI.

Ashok Patel, Chief Medical Officer of Health told ANI, “4 people were brought here, 2 among them were declared dead and 2 are undergoing treatment...our team is present here and prepared to receive if more people are brought in...”