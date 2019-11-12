e-paper
UK church marks Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary

Birmingham has a large population of Indian and Sikh origin, with direct air connection to Amritsar.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:37 IST

Hindustan Times, London
The eighteenth century Birmingham Cathedral on Tuesday held a special prayer to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth, as gurdwaras, temples and other institutions marked the day across the United Kingdom.
The eighteenth century Birmingham Cathedral on Tuesday held a special prayer to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth, as gurdwaras, temples and other institutions marked the day across the United Kingdom.(HT Photo)
         

The eighteenth century Birmingham Cathedral on Tuesday held a special prayer to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth, as gurdwaras, temples and other institutions marked the day across the United Kingdom.

The prayer read: “Heavenly Father, on this anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, we pray for our Sikh brothers and sisters and for the ministry of gurdwaras across Birmingham city and region”.

“May you draw people of faith into deeper communion with you and friendship with one another, that together we may reveal your love for all humanity”.

Birmingham has a large population of Indian and Sikh origin, with direct air connection to Amritsar. The event was also celebrated in various gurdwaras, including major ones in Southall, Leicester and other cities in the UK.

The Indian high commission organised a special digital projection of Guru Nanak and his messages on the high visibility Four Dials Square in Westfield Stratford in London on Tuesday afternoon.

