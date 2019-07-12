UK court may seek assurances from US for Dawood aide extradition

Sovereign assurances of the kind India furnished in cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla’s extradition case are likely to be sought from the US government, which is seeking the extradition of Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Jabir Motiwala from United Kingdom.

The assurances relate to human rights not being violated in jails, if extradited. The Chawla case was often mentioned during a hearing in the Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday. The issue of human rights in the Islamic cleric Abu Hamza’s extradition to the US was also cited.

Motiwala’s defence team has raised the issue of his mental health and reported suicide attempts, among other reasons, to resist extradition. If he is subjected to “special administrative measures” in US jails, it would violate Article 3 of the Human Rights Act, it has contended. Witnesses on behalf of Motiwala, 51, have deposed in the court, alleging inhumane and degrading conditions in US jails. The Crown Prosecution Service informed the court that it is likely to oppose seeking the assurance from US, but the judge informed both sides he would rule on this after receiving their written submissions by August 19. Next hearing in the case is on July 22.

