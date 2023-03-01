UK minister speaks to Jaishankar on I-T 'survey' of BBC's India offices: Report

British foreign minister James Cleverly told news agency Reuters Wednesday he had raised the Income Tax department's 'survey' of the BBC's New Delhi and Mumbai offices during a bilateral meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar in the national capital. Cleverly was reportedly told firmly that all business entities in the country must abide by India's laws.

Cleverly is in India to attend the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting.

The British broadcaster's offices were searched for three days last month, after which the I-T department claimed its income was 'not commensurate with scale of operations in India'. Officials also indicated the BBC had not paid some taxes.

The UK government came out in defence of the BBC and its editorial freedom in that country's Parliament, but also told opposition lawmakers it would not comment on an ongoing investigation. Rishi Sunak's government was, however, pressed on the 'deeply worrying raids', with Northern Ireland MP Jim Shannon calling it a 'deliberate act of intimidation…' Labour MPs also voiced concerns.

The 'survey' triggered protests in India and made headlines worldwide since it came on the heels of a controversial two-part documentary by the BBC on the 2002 Gujarat riots - 'India: The Modi Question' - that is critical of prime minister Narendra Modi; he was then chief minister of the western state.

The government directed social media platforms to block links to the documentary, which it called a 'propaganda piece' reflecting a colonial mindset.

The banning of the documentary triggered protests in India and abroad, with critics of the government and free speech advocates going up against in favour of the ban and demanding further action against the BBC.

The government has firmly denied links between Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the raids, and insisted the I-T department and tax officials were acting independently. A BJP spokesperson, however, also lashed out at the BBC for what he said was its 'venomous' coverage of India.

Last week external affairs minister S Jaishankar was highly critical of the timing of the documentary and called it a 'hatchet job'. "… (you) say this is just a quest for truth which we decided to put out 20 years later. Do you think timing is accidental? Don't know if election season has started in India, but for sure it has started in London and New York," the minister told news agency ANI.

With input from agencies

