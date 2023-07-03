UK minister to launch new partnerships in EVs, sustainable construction

NEW DELHI: The UK is set to announce a package of partnerships on electric mobility and green construction with the West Bengal government as part of British trade minister Nigel Huddleston’s visit to India and Bangladesh to bolster economic ties with both countries. UK's Minister of State for International Trade, Nigel Huddleston began a three-day visit to Kolkata and Dhaka on Monday (REUTERS File)

Huddleston, who began a three-day visit to Kolkata and Dhaka on Monday, will also focus on unlocking more opportunities for British firms in both countries. The UK’s trade with both countries increased last year, up by 45% with India and 50% with Bangladesh.

As part of the UK’s effort to support India’s targets for electric vehicles (EVs) by providing finance and technology, Huddleston will announce a new project whereby Britain and the West Bengal government will join forces on a pilot project to develop electric two-wheelers, a statement from the British high commission said.

Connected Places Catapult, the UK’s innovation accelerator for cities and transport, and Newtown Kolkata Development Authority are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a knowledge exchange partnership to develop the electric two-wheelers for last mile connectivity.

Huddleston will also launch a centre to enhance opportunities in the EV sector by partnering Indian businesses with academic and industrial institutions in the UK.

West Bengal, the sixth largest state by economic value and with a GDP expected to reach £117 million this year, has set a target of developing one million EVs in the next five years.

He will also facilitate the signing of an MoU between the West Bengal government and the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) on skill development in sustainable construction methods. The UK is hoping these initiatives will allow British businesses to customise and market EV technology and sustainable construction methods in India.

Huddleston said: “The UK has a strong and enduring relationship with India and Bangladesh. Our trade with both has grown significantly over the past year...I want to use my first official visit here to show the UK’s eagerness to work with both countries on shared challenges like climate change, using our collective expertise to deepen our trading relationship, spark economic growth and create jobs.”

India and the UK are currently engaged in negotiations to finalise a free trade agreement (FTA) and Huddleston will discuss the benefits of the proposed trade deal at a business roundtable, including measures to cut red tape, reduce tariffs, and help businesses in both countries.

India-UK trade in goods and services was worth £36 billion during 2022, an increase of 45% or £11.2 billion over the figures for 2021. The proposed FTA is expected to double bilateral trade by 2030.