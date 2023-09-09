UK PM Rishi Sunak, First Lady Akshata Murty to visit Delhi's Akshardham temple tomorrow

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and First Lady Akshata Murty are scheduled to visit the Akshardham temple in Delhi on Sunday. Security arrangements have been tightened outside the temple in view of the UK PM's visit. Speaking to news agency ANI about Sunak's visit, an official from the temple Jyotindra Dave said, "We do not know when the PM of Britain will arrive tomorrow but we got to know from the Britain High Commission that he will be visiting. We have made all the preparations in view of his visit. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and First Lady of the United Kingdom Akshata Murty being welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey upon their arrival at Palam Airforce Airport on Friday.(PTI)

“We are planning to give him a diary and a model of the Akshardham temple,” Dave added.

In a statement made earlier, Rishi Sunak called himself a ‘proud Hindu’ and said that he was hoping to visit a temple in a few days. “I'm a proud Hindu, and that's how I was raised. That's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit a Mandir while I'm here for the next couple of days,” he told ANI. Sunak said that though he celebrated ‘Raksha Bandhan’ earlier he did not have the time to celebrate Krishna Janmashthami properly and that he hoped to "make up for it" by visiting a temple.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the two-day-long G20 Summit which began on September 9. Sunak was received by Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey at the airport. Choubey gifted Sunak with a rudraksha, a copy of Hanuman Chalisa and Bhagavad Gita.

UK PM Sunak also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Summit on Saturday. In pictures that were shared on social media after the meeting by PM Modi, Sunak was seen engaged in talks with the PM as well as seen hugging him.

(With inputs from ANI)