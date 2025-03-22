Dehradun, Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board on Saturday expressed concern over the future of children enrolled in illegal madrassas which have been closed by the state government for not being affiliated to the board. U'khand: Transfer students of closed illegal madrassas to those affiliated with board, says chairman

The board urged the district magistrates concerned to make arrangements for the transfer of these students to recognised madrassas.

A formal letter in this regard will soon be sent to the DMs of all the districts where action has been taken against such madrassas, Uttarakhand Madrassa Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Kasmi told PTI.

"We are sensitive to the matter. Though the action against illegal madrassas is justified, the future of children enrolled in such madrassas should not suffer. We will send a letter to the DMs in a day or two requesting them to transfer such children to the recognised madrassas in the state so that their studies are not affected," he said.

Around 100 illegal madrassas in five districts Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar have been sealed after a verification drive carried out by the state government found they were being run without proper documents.

However, not many students have been affected by the government's action as the number of children going to the illegal madrassas is not huge, he said.

"Unaffiliated madrassas without proper documents and facilities like the ones running in one or two room accommodations without toilets and other basic amenities for children are viewed with suspicion by parents who avoid sending their children to them. Hence their number is negligible," he said.

Still, the board will request the authorities concerned to transfer them at the earliest to the recognised madrassas, he said.

However, the Madrassa Board Chairman justified the state government's action against the illegal madrassas saying their operators should follow the norms and have them legalised.

"The board recently gave recognition to 49 madrassas and renewed the affiliation of 47 others. There is a set procedure for the affiiliation of madrassas with the board. Madrassa operators should co-operate with the authorities and not hesitate in coming forward for their legalisation," Kasmi said. There are 467 legal madrassas affiliated to the board in the state where around 46,000 students study, Kasmi said.

Accusing the opposition parties of politicising the issue, he said they are raising a hue and cry over the closure of illegal madrassas as they are devoid of issues.

"It is a positive action not targeted against any community but against illegal madrassas. After all why should illegal madrassas be allowed to run?" Kasmi asked.

The chief minister is keen on bringing madrassa going children to the educational mainstream by imparting modern and quality education to them.

"It was due to his encouragement that the board introduced NCERT syllabus in madrassas in 2023. The result has been very positive. The pass percentage after the introduction of NCERT syllabus in Madrassas was 96 per cent in 2024. We are moving towards realising the vision of madrassa going students holding the holy Quran in one hand and the computer in the other," Kasmi said.

