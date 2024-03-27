 Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba to begin 2-day visit to India on March 28 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba to begin 2-day visit to India on March 28

PTI |
Mar 27, 2024 06:03 PM IST

His visit comes at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is slated to arrive here on Thursday for a two-day official visit during which he will have meetings with his Indian counterpart and others to discuss matters related to the bilateral relationship.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba(File)
During his visit, Kuleba will have "a number of engagements, including official meetings with External Affairs Minister and Deputy NSA to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement said.

He is also expected to interact with the business community.

Kuleba's visit comes amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 20 had held separate conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asserted that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi had spoken to Putin over a telephone call to congratulate him for winning a fifth term in office in the recent elections, and followed it up with a phone call to Zelenskyy to convey India's "consistent support" for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict.

