Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from war-hit Ukraine

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday thanked her Indian counterpart for evacuating nine citizens of her country from war-torn Ukraine.

India has rescued stranded citizens, mostly students, of several other nations, including Pakistan, Nepal and Tunisia, under its evacuation mission, titled ‘Operation Ganga’ ever since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI shared a video of a student of Pakistan who thanked the Indian government for evacuating her from the strife-torn nation.

ANI, quoting sources, said the girl, Asma Shafique, was rescued by the Indian authorities and was currently on her way to western Ukraine. She will be reunited with her family soon, the sources added.

In the video, the girl is heard expressing her gratitude towards the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Modi for their support.

"I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy," she said.

A day ago, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said it had evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy, whichhas faced massive bombardment by Russian forces.

With this, about 18,000 Indians, besides some citizens from other nations, have been brought back on special flights since the evacuation operation began late last month.

Modi has held several rounds of high-level talks with senior ministers and officials regarding the evacuation of India nationals. He has also spoken to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin regarding the same, while reiterating the plea for end to conflict and violence and return of dialogue.

The war entered day 14 on Wednesday having battered cities in Ukraine, leaving several dead and many others injured, besides prompting Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II