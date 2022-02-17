Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No restriction of flights between India, Ukraine as thousands stranded in Kyiv

Around 20,000 Indians are in Ukraine and the majority of them are students who can't afford a ticket of nearly one lakh rupee to India. 
Published on Feb 17, 2022 10:40 AM IST
The civil aviation ministry has removed the restriction on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine to facilitate the easy evacuation of students and professionals stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine. An official of the civil aviation ministry said Indian airlines have been asked to increase the number of flights as there is a surge in the demand with Russia advancing towards Ukraine. India has asked its nationals in Ukraine to leave the country but there are no flights available before February 20. 

India and Ukraine have a travel bubble agreement under which both countries can operate a certain number of flights per week. These travel bubble agreements were necessitated by the pandemic when international travel was suspended. But now thousands of Indians are stranded in Ukraine, the ministry has decided to do away with the cap it earlier imposed. This means airlines can operate any number of flights. Chartered flights can also be operated between India and Ukraine.

Indian students were let at lurch after the embassy pressed the emergency button and asked said that in view of the escalating military tension between Ukraine and Russia, Indian nationals whose stay in Ukraine is not essential should consider leaving the country temporarily.

Students complained that airfares between Ukraine and India have almost doubled and a ticket of 30,000 is now being charged at 60,000, which many students can't afford.

The embassy on Wednesday said the students should not panic and try booking the earliest available ticket back to India, while steps are being taken to arrange more flights to evacuate students from Ukraine. Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways are operating flights and more flights including that of Air India are being planned.

 

