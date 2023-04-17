India and UK are ‘natural partners’ in volatile, contested world: British CDS

NEW DELHI: India and Britain are natural partners in a world that is “becoming more contested and volatile”, the UK’s Chief of Defence Staff said on Monday as he began a three-day visit aimed at enhancing strategic ties. UK’s Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Tony Radakin and CDS Gen Anil Chauhan reviewed the progress of the UK-India defence partnership and discussed ways to expand ties in all domains. (Twitter/HQ_IDS_India)

Admiral Tony Radakin held talks with his Indian counterpart, Gen Anil Chauhan, as part of a series of high-level meetings. His trip coincides with a visit by the Royal Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston, reflecting the importance attached by the UK to the defence and security partnership with India.

Radakin and Chauhan reviewed the progress of the UK-India defence partnership and discussed ways to expand ties in all domains. The UK and India share a strong relationship, including collaboration in research, development and training, the UK high commission said in a statement.

“India and the UK are natural partners in a world that is becoming more contested and volatile. We share many of the same democratic instincts and values and are both committed to the rule of law,” Radakin said.

“We are respected military powers, both undergoing significant investment and modernisation and exercising together across, land, sea and air. But we can do more.”

The meeting with Chauhan was an opportunity to discuss “how we can develop our partnership in a way that benefits our mutual security and prosperity”, he added.

Radakin also held talks with the Indian Navy chief, Admiral Hari Kumar, the army chief, Gen Manoj Pande, defence secretary Giridhar Aramane and additional secretary for defence production T Natarajan.

Over the next two days, Radakin will visit various establishments of the Indian armed forces to boost military-to-military engagement and explore opportunities for the co-creation of future technologies.

Radakin began his visit by paying homage to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, ahead of his first meeting with Chauhan.

He said his visit to India reflects the UK’s “belief that our security is indivisible from that of the wider world”. He added, “As a global trading nation it matters to the UK that the Indo-Pacific is open and free, which is why the British armed forces is establishing the broadest and most integrated presence in the region of any European nation.”

Following the signing of an updated memorandum of understanding in 2019, there has been progress in discussions between India and the UK on industrial collaboration in the aerospace sector. The UK minister for defence procurement visited India in February and the naval chief visited in March.

British defence minister Ben Wallace described India as a “valued defence partner” and said both countries are committed to the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific. The UK’s armed forces continue to train and operate alongside Indian partners to promote security in the region, he said.

Britain’s army, air force and navy are all conducting exercises with their Indian counterparts this year to develop interoperability and joint tactics.

In recent weeks, the British warship HMS Lancaster visited Kochi to train with the Indian Navy under Exercise Konkan, and five Mirage 2000 combat jets of the Indian Air Force participated in the UK’s largest aerial wargame, Exercise Cobra Warrior.

Later in April, the Indian Army will participate in Exercise Ajeya Warrior in the UK.

