Uma Bharti explains her ‘sanyas’ and why she will be called only as ‘Didi Maa’

As BJP leader Uma Bharti’s announcement that she will renounce all relationships from November 17 created ripples, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister clarified that she took ‘sanyas’ on November 17, 1992, at Amarkantak when her name was changed to Umashree Bharti from Uma Bharti. On the occasion of the 30 years of that, the BJP leader will now be known as ‘Didi Maa’ as advised by her present guru Shri Vidyasagar ji Maharaj. "He told me Bharati belongs to India, become everyone’s Didi Maa’, " Uma Bharti tweeted.

1. मेरे कल के ट्वीट के बाद कुछ समाचार पत्रों एवं चैनलों ने मुझसे इस बारे में बात करने के लिए संपर्क किया।



2. उससे मुझे लगा कि उनमें से कईयों ने मेरे ट्वीट ठीक से पढ़े नहीं हैं, मैं अनुरोध करती हूं कि आप सभी लोग उन ट्वीट को एक बार पढ़ लीजिए। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) November 5, 2022

When she took sanyas, her name could not be officially changed as she was a member of Parliament, she explained.

"The family in which I was born – my brothers and nephews—supported me a lot in my political journey. In fact, they put their lives at stake and faced many issues like false cases etc in the times of both the BJP and the Congress. All are making progress on their own. Daughters are in big colleges, daughters-in-law are pilots, doctors, lawyers…The entire world is my family. Yes, they are included too. Now instead of one family, you all are my family. Now my family is also free from me and I am also free from my family, " she tweeted.

On the political front, Uma Bharti praised Jyotiraditya Scindia and said she is happy that he is in the BJP now. Crediting Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for BJP’s massive inroads in Bengal, Uma Bharti said he is doing great work for the party.

Though Uma Bharti stays away from active politics, she maintains an active public and political life. On November 3, as the Election Commission announced the dates of the Gujarat elections, Uma Bharti predicted massive victory of the party.

On November 4, Uma Bharti talked about her sanyas on Twitter and said how her sanyas ceremony was held for 3 days in 1992. Rajmata ji, then chief minister Sunderlal Patwa and almost all BJP leaders of the state at that time were present at her sanyas ceremony, she recalled.

"Immediately after my deeksha, I was given the responsibility of mobilising crowds in Ayodhya. Then the incident of 6th December took place. From Amarkantak, I went to Ayodhya where the Babri structure was demolished and from there I was sent to jail along with Advani ji," Uma Bharti wrote. When we came out of jail, the world was changed. Our government fell. "From 1992 to 2019, we worked hard. I will write about those things in detail sometime," she added.

