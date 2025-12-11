Activist Umar Khalid granted 2-week interim bail to attend sister's wedding

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail to JNU student leader Umar Khalid, accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, to attend his sister’s wedding. Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid was being detained by police during an anti-Citizenship Act protest, in New Delhi. (File)(PTI)

The court allowed Khalid an interim bail from December 16 to December 29 after furnishing a personal bond of ₹20,000 along with two sureties, Bar and Bench reported.

According to the report, the court also ordered Khalid not to use social media and to meet only his family members, relatives and friends.

The interim bail comes months after the former student leader was granted a seven-day interim bail to attend a relative’s wedding in January.