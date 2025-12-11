Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Activist Umar Khalid granted 2-week interim bail to attend sister's wedding

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 11, 2025 05:02 pm IST

Umar Khalid is one of the accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail to JNU student leader Umar Khalid, accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, to attend his sister’s wedding.

Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid was being detained by police during an anti-Citizenship Act protest, in New Delhi. (File)(PTI)
Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid was being detained by police during an anti-Citizenship Act protest, in New Delhi. (File)(PTI)

The court allowed Khalid an interim bail from December 16 to December 29 after furnishing a personal bond of 20,000 along with two sureties, Bar and Bench reported.

According to the report, the court also ordered Khalid not to use social media and to meet only his family members, relatives and friends.

The interim bail comes months after the former student leader was granted a seven-day interim bail to attend a relative’s wedding in January.

