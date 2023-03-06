Ravi Kishan cites Yogi's ‘mitti me mila denge’ remarks after Usman's encounter

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan and Uttar Pradesh MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Monday played up chief minister Yogi Adityanath's “unko mitti mein mila denge” (run them into the ground) statement after Vijay alias Usman, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was shot dead by a Prayagraj Police team in an encounter in the early hours. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Kishan.(ANI file)

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead outside his residence in Prayagraj last month. Speaking in the UP assembly, Adityanath had alleged that the Samajwadi Party not only nurtured criminals, but also made them MLAs and MPs, and said his government will “destroy” (mitti me mila denge) the mafia.

Taking on Twitter about the incident on Monday, Ravi Kishan also said in Hindi, "Pujya Maharaj @myogiadityanath ji had said that they (mafia nexus) will be destroyed. The dreaded absconding killer Usman, who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in an encounter by the police today #up."

Shalabh Mani Tripathi also posted a similar tweet. “Didn't we say that we will destroy them (mafia nexus)!! Usman, the dreaded killer who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in a police encounter today,” Tripathi tweeted.

Dhumanganj Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Maurya said the encounter took place in Kaundhiyara police station area around 5.30 am.

He said Usman was involved in the shooting of Umesh Pal and two other policemen on February 24.

Umesh Pal and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area.

While Pal died on the same day, the security personnel died later during treatment. A couple of days later, Arbaz, who allegedly drove the SUV of the assailants, was killed in an encounter with the police in Prayagraj.

