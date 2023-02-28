More in store for AAP leaders after Sisodia’s arrest: Ravi Kishan (PTI)

Terming the arrest of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in an excise policy case as just the beginning of a movie, BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla remarked that more Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders would be ‘exposed’ in the time to come.

Briefing the media here on Monday, the actor-politician observed the Delhi excise policy (now scrapped) was designed to benefit to certain groups. “AAP’s big scam will be exposed and the country will see its real face,” he added.

Ravi Kishan also applauded chief minister Yogi Adityanath for providing ‘sufficient’ budget for the development of Gorakhpur.

AAP workers staged, meanwhile, staged a dharna at Shastri Crossing as part of their nationwide protest opposing the arrest of Sisodia. They tried to burn the effigy of prime minister Narendra Modi, an attempt that was foiled by police.

Criticising the arrest, city unit president of AAP Vijay Srivastav alleged the BJP was tarnishing the AAP’s image and terrorising its workers.