Under ‘double engine’ rule, Tripura becoming land of opportunities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the people of Meghalaya on the occasion of their 50th statehood day and said that Tripura is gradually becoming a land of opportunities under the current “double engine government”, performing well on multiple parameters of development.

Notably, Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972, under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971. Tripura is currently governed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led regime under Biplab Kumar Deb, who took oath as the chief minister in 2018, ending 25 years of Left Front rule in the state.

“Today Tripura is becoming a land of opportunities,” the Prime Minister said today in his virtual address to the citizens. “The double engine government is working continuously to meet the small needs of the common people of Tripura. That is why Tripura is performing well today on many parameters of development.”

Pointing out that Tripura is leading ahead of many other states in utilising modern, state-of-the-art facilties, Prime Minister Modi said that recently, the Tripura government has started providing 100 per cent facilities to every village and is also one of the only six states in the country where new technology is being used in housing construction.

“Today, on the one hand, Tripura is doing commendable work in providing pucca houses to the poor, and on the other hand, it is also adopting new technology rapidly,” said Prime Minister Modi. “From transparency in administration to modern infrastructure, the Tripura that is being built today will prepare the state for decades to come.”

Tripura is achieving new heights in development, and the collective “wisdom” of the people of the state is responsible for this, the Prime Minister said, adding, “…three years of meaningful change is proof of this wisdom.”

“The history of Tripura has always been full of dignity,” he explained. “From the majesty of the Manikya dynasty emperors to the present day, Tripura has strengthened its role as a state. Be it tribal society or other community, all have worked hard and unitedly for the development of Tripura.”

