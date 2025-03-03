The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) — aimed at making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all — has led to total savings of nearly ₹30,000 crore for the citizens during the last 10 years, the Union government has said in a statement. Under Janaushadhi scheme, people saved ₹ 30,000 crore in last 10 years: Centre

Meanwhile, Union health minister JP Nadda on Saturday launched the weeklong celebrations leading up to the Jan Aushadhi Diwas, which is celebrated every year on March 7 with a view to enhance awareness about the scheme and promote the use of generic medicines in the country. On the occasion Nadda flagged off a “Rath” chariot and 10 other vehicles carrying information about PMBJP.

PMBJP was launched by the department of pharmaceuticals, ministry of chemicals and fertilisers in 2008. Under the scheme, dedicated outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable rates.

According to government data, a total of 15,000 JAKs have been opened across the country as on February 28. Product basket of the scheme comprises 2,047 drugs and 300 surgical equipment that are sold at retail shops at 50% to 80% cheaper than branded medicines.

“Under PMBJP, the government has set a target to open 25,000 JAKs by March 31, 2027 across the country. The target of opening 15,000 JAKs by March 2025 has already been achieved on January 31, 2025,” the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers said in the statement.

In order to cover the large category of medicines, 29 major therapeutic groups including antibiotics and anti-infectives, anti-cancer, anti-diabetics, cardiovascular drugs, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-allergic, gastrointestinal agents, vitamins and minerals, food supplements and nutraceuticals, and topical medicines, have been covered in PMBJP basket.

In addition, 300 surgical equipment and consumables such as masks, orthopaedic rehabilitation products, surgical dressings, syringes and needles, sanitary napkins, sutures, diapers, rubber gloves, oximeter, rapid antigen test kit etc. have also been covered under PMBJP basket, the statement said.

“In the financial year 2023-24, PMBJP made sales of ₹1,470 crore (at MRP) which has led to savings of approximately ₹7,350 crore to the citizens. In the current financial year, 2024-25, PMBJP has made sales of ₹1,760 crore (at MRP) till February 28,” it said.

In the last 10 years, the number of JAKs have increased by 180 times and the sales jumped more than 200 times. “In all, during the past 10 years, total savings of approximately ₹30,000 crore for the citizens have been possible due to this noble scheme,” the statement said.

On Sunday, health camps were organised for senior citizens as part of the celebrations at JAKs at 500 different locations across the country.

“A wide range of medical tests were conducted at these health camps, including blood pressure check, sugar level check-up, free doctor consultation etc, were conducted and awareness generated among them about the use of generic medicines,” the government said.