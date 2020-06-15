Under shadow of Covid-19, Andhra to hold short budget session from Tuesday

india

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 21:01 IST

Even as Parliament and legislative assemblies of various states have refrained from holding their sessions in the wake of growing intensity of Covid-19 pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh state legislature is meeting for a short session from Tuesday.

An official bulletin from the state legislature said the session would commence at 9.55 am with the joint address of the state legislative assembly and legislative council by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan through video conferencing from Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

As per the schedule, the session will be held only for two days, but a final call will be taken by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the state legislature which will meet soon after the Governor’s address.

Later in the afternoon, finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the state budget in the Assembly. On June 17, there will be a short debate on the thanksgiving motion for the Governor’s address, followed by passage of appropriation bill.

On June 18, the appropriation bill would be introduced in the legislative Council and on June 19, the election for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held. “If the BAC decides to extend the session, it might continue till Saturday. Otherwise, both the Houses would be adjourned sine die immediately after the passage of appropriation bill,” an official in the state legislature familiar with the development said.

The assembly authorities have made all the arrangements for the holding of the budget session. Seating arrangements have been changed to maintain physical distance in the assembly and council, the official said.

While a select group of media persons would be allowed only into the press gallery, no permission would be given for news channels to install their cameras for live telecast of the session. ““No visitors would be allowed into the assembly premises,” the bulletin said.

The budget session of the state assembly was originally scheduled to be held in the last week of March, but was cancelled following the sudden announcement of lockdown by the Centre to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Since the financial year 2020-21 was to commence from April 1, the state had no option but to go in for promulgation of ordinance on March 30 to draw funds from the state’s consolidated fund for three months.

As the three-month period will expire by June 30, the state is compelled to hold the assembly session to pass the budget for the next nine months and also approve the expenditure incurred for the first three months of the financial year.