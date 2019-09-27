Underperforming IIT students to have exit option

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:55 IST

New Delhi: Consensus on greater financial autonomy for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) proved elusive on Friday, but the elite engineering schools moved ahead on several counts, adopting a uniform fee structure for their MTech courses, deciding to seek NBA Accreditation for their programmes to gain global acceptance and provide an exit option in the third year for weak students.

NBA is short for the National Board of Accreditation, one of the two bodies responsible for accreditation of higher education institutions in India.

A meeting of the IIT Council headed by human resource development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, which oversees the engineering schools, also decided to work on an action plan to improve research and, consequently, their places in global ranking of the best institutions.

At the meeting, It was decided that to promote IITs as global educational destinations, foreign students, including overseas citizens of India cardholders, would be provided direct entry to appear in the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced round.

IITs will also prepare a scheme for providing scholarships to bright foreign students. The process of recruiting foreign faculty would be continued by liberalising the current regulatory processes. The decisions come against the backdrop of a recognition that internationalisation is an area where Indian colleges have lagged behind overseas counterparts in global rankings.

A strong push for more financial autonomy did not result in a consensus, and the proposal was not adopted, a senior official said on condition of anonymity. More discussions are needed on the issue and a committee may be formed to discuss it, the official said. The proposal had suggested that IITs build robust financial models that reduce dependence on government funding.

It was suggested that IITs would charge tuition fees that would cover all their expenses, including salaries, and access loans from the Higher Education Financing Agency. According to the proposal, the government would directly provide scholarships and loans.

“While the HRD ministry has been looking at the IIMs {Indian Institutes of Management} for this model, a major difference is that the IIMs can charge much higher fees and therefore are comparatively less dependant of government on funds. At this moment, the IITs need funds as the expenditure incurred per student and the fees charged at IITs are quite different,” a senior IIT official said on condition of anonymity.

A major drive will be launched for improving IIT hostel facilities and rebuilding dilapidated hostel buildings

A tenure track system that would make teachers more accountable would also be adopted.

The Council approved, in principle, recommendations of a three-member committee constituted for suggesting reforms in the MTech system including a uniform fee structure. Academically weak students, who are not able to secure the required credits for promotion to the next semester, may be allowed an exit option with a degree programme after the second semester. They will be awarded a B Sc after completing three years.

