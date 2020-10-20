Unemployment rate improved in July-Sept ’19, shows NSO data

india

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:14 IST

The unemployment rate in the quarter ended September 2019 improved by 1.3 percentage points compared to the corresponding period of 2018, according to data released Monday.

The National Statistics Office on Monday released employment indicators for the quarter ending September 2019.This is the fourth such quarterly bulletin based on the new Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) started in 2017-18 and gives estimates only for urban areas.

According to the bulletin, the unemployment rate in July-September 2019 in urban areas was 8.4%. The rate was 20.6% among those aged 15-29 years and 8.3% for those aged 15 years and above. The labour force participation rate (LFPR) was 36.8%; 56.6% for men and 16% for women. This marked a marinal improvement over July-September 2018, when LFPR was 36.1%.

In September 2018, the unemployment rate was 9.7%. This fell to 8.9% in the June quarter this year, although a sequential comparison of unemployment data isn’t advisable on account of seasonality.

The estimates in the bulletin are based on the current weekly status (CWS) of those surveyed. In this approach, a person is considered part of the labour force if they worked or were available or looking for work for at least one hour during the survey week.

Among those working in the quarter ending September 2019 in urban areas and of age 15 years or older, 49.6% were salaried or regular wage employees, 38.3% were self-employed and 12.1% were casual workers. Compared to the June 2019 quarter, the share of the self-employed in the work-force increased by 1.6% and that of the regular wage and casual workers decreased by 0.8% and 1.6% respectively. Compared to the September 2018 quarter, the share self employed and regular wage workers increased by 0.3% and 1% and that of casual workers decreased by 4.7%.

62% of the urban workers of age 15 years or older were employed in the tertiary sector, 32.8% in the secondary sector, and 5.2% in agriculture sector. The share of those employed in agriculture was 6.1% higher than that in the June 2019 quarter while the share of those employed in the secondary sector was 1.2% lower. The share of tertiary sector workers remained the same. Compared to September 2018, however, the share of those in tertiary sector rose by 2.6% while that of agriculture and secondary sector workers declined by 10.3% and 3% respectively.