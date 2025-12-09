UNESCO to examine 67 new nominations, including 'Deepavali', during ICH session in India

A total of 67 nominations submitted by nearly 80 countries, including India's 'Deepavali' festival, will be examined during the course of the nearly week-long key session of the UNESCO on safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage that began at Delhi's Red Fort on Monday. New Delhi: UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany during the inaugural ceremony of the 20th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.(PTI)

The 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) is being held at the iconic Mughal-era heritage site from December 8 to 13.

This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel.

The committee will examine a "total of 67 nominations submitted by 79 countries" for inscription on UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage lists, according to the Paris-headquartered world body.

"More than recognition, these lists are a powerful tool for preservation -- as the last weavers of the Poncho Para'i in Paraguay can attest," it said.

Also Read | 20th session of Unesco’s Intergovernmental Committee on cultural heritage kicks off

The ancestral and traditional techniques for the elaboration of the 'Poncho Para'i de 60 Listas', from the city of Piribebuy, Paraguay, was inscribed on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding in 2023.

More on the proceedings

On Monday, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, opened the proceedings with his address as the chair of this year's session.

Later, Sharma, Ernesto Ottone R, Assistant Director-General for Culture, UNESCO, and Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal held a press conference hosted by the world body.

"Holding this session here reaffirms the commitment we share with this country, not only the protection of our shared heritage and safeguarding of cultural practices," Ottone said.

He emphasised UNESCO's bid for culture to be placed at the "heart of development and crisis-response policies", while ensuring sustainable funding for it.

"We share the same vision to make culture a pillar of humanity and driving force for peace and intercultural dialogue... In this cycle of 2025, a wide range of elements nominated for inscription are related to handiwork, such as musical instruments, crafts, gastronomy and performing arts," he added.

These indicate the role played by living heritage in inter-generational transmission of irreplaceable cultural practices, the UNESCO ADG said.

As on date, 788 practices from 150 countries are inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists.

"This week, we may have the honour of seeing 67 new traditions and practices join our different lists," Ottone told reporters.

67 nomination submitted

After a rigorous evaluation process, thanks to the dialogue between UNESCO and state parties, these 67 nominations submitted by various state parties highlight the role of community and importance of inter-generational transmission in safeguarding these traditions, he added.

"These include one nomination from the host country for inscription of Deepavali celebrations, which is very much in line with our mission. Deepavali represents the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil," he said.

Also, Africa is "demonstrating its vitality" in safeguarding cultural heritage, Ottone said.

Today, 39 African countries have inscribed intangible cultural heritage elements. And this year, a total of nine elements have been sent as nominations for inscription, he said.

Ottone also said the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage represents millions of practitioners and local community members around the world, helping to safeguard living heritage, and making also a livelihood out of it.

He said it is also a "tremendous year for cultural cooperation with nine transnational nominations".

The Convention is "increasingly contributing" to dialogue and cooperation between states, across borders.

But, it doesn't end with an inscription, rather it marks the beginning of a journey, he asserted.

It has to be a "constant effort that we must undertake together, member states, communities, and also NGOs", he added.

The Committee meets annually to evaluate nominations proposed by the state parties to the 2003 Convention and decide whether to inscribe those cultural practices and expressions of intangible heritage on the Convention's lists.

Culture Secretary Aggarwal said UNESCO's key theme "as we understand is to promote peace through culture".

"Four new galleries have been set up in the Red Fort complex. Two of them showcase artefacts which have been drawn from the Air India collection, which we got after Air India was privatised," Aggarwal said, adding that they have been curated by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Delhi.

One galley on arms and armouries has been curated by the National Museum. The fourth gallery is on archaeological objects excavated or found from the Red Fort premises, he said.

These galleries have been set ip in four British-era barracks on the Red Fort premises, Aggarwal said.

The opening ceremony of the meeting was held on Sunday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as the chief guest.

In a post on X on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the hosting of the UNESCO session reflects the country's commitment to harnessing the power of culture to connect societies and generations.