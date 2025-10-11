‘Unfair to entire OBC community’: Cong's Wadettiwar slams Maharashtra govt resolution on Maratha caste certificate

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar expressed strong opposition to the Maharashtra government's September 2 Government Resolution (GR) that allows members of the Maratha community to obtain a caste certificate as Kunbi. Wadettiwar criticised the decision, stating that it would be "unfair to the entire OBC community". (X/ @VijayWadettiwar)

A massive Other Backward Class (OBC) march took place in Nagpur on Friday to protest the Maharashtra government's September 2 Government Resolution (GR).

Wadettiwar criticised the decision, stating that it would be "unfair to the entire OBC community" and could cause significant harm.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Vijay Wadettiwar said, "This GR will be unfair to the entire OBC community and society, causing significant harm to OBCs. It will lead to widespread infiltration and an increase in fake OBCs, violating the rights of genuine OBCs. By issuing this GR, the government has put the OBC community at risk..."

He urged the government to withdraw the GR, calling it an opportunity to correct the issue.

"If the government makes such a decision by bowing down to the Maratha community, then public anger will be visible on the streets, and that anger is being expressed today through this Morcha... This is the government's opportunity to improve matters by withdrawing this GR. We also requested some corrections to it. If the government ignores this issue, it will face consequences. The OBC community will make the government realise its position," he said.

NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh also attended the OBC march and said that despite assurances from Devendra Fadnavis that the OBC community would not be harmed, the resolution would lead to significant setbacks for OBCs in education, politics, and employment.

He demanded that the government cancel the resolution, warning that if not, they would intensify their protests.

"The entire OBC community is conducting the Bhavya Morcha in Nagpur today. Everyone knows that the BJP government, especially its leader Devendra Fadnavis, has stated that it would not harm the OBC community in any way. Despite this, a resolution was passed for the Maratha reservation... As a result, the OBC community is likely to face significant losses. More new people will gain access to OBC reservations," Deshmukh said.

"Consequently, the OBC community is expected to suffer considerable setbacks in education, politics, and employment... Our demand is that the government should cancel the resolution... If the government does not cancel the resolution, then we will take our next step. If it does not happen, then we will further intensify our protest," he said.