Unicorns hit a century, reflects spirit of New India: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly Sunday broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, lauded the growth of diversifying Indian Unicorns that are valued at more than ₹25 lakh crore and said it reflects the spirit of “New India”.

“Despite the pandemic, our startups continued to create wealth and value… Something I consider more significant, is that the world of startups reflects the spirit of New India. Today, startups are not confined to metro cities, but entrepreneurs are also emerging from small cities and towns,” said Prime Minister Modi in his 89th Mann Ki Baat episode. He added, that on May 5, the number of Unicorns in the country hit a century, each of which will have a turnover of at least ₹7,500 crores.

Highlighting the contribution of local startup leaders, Sridhar Vembu and Meera Shenoy, PM Modi said, “Today, we have ample mentors that are creating a support system for startups in the country. I am confident that in the future, India will reach new heights in the startup world.”

In his address to the nation, he also encouraged citizens to support women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs) that will promote women’s empowerment and give momentum to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. Sharing an inspiring story from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said he received a “special Thanjavur Doll” from a local SHG. In Thanjavur, lots of women SHGs have opened up that create artisanal items, in turn helping local poor families.

With the International Yoga Day coming up on June 21, the Prime Minister said it will be celebrated in 75 significant locations across the country, keeping in mind the festivities of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He added that this year, Indian Missions across the world are taking part in a creative event called ‘Guardian Ring’, where the movement of the Sun will be celebrated. From east to west, at sunrise, Indian Missions will commence yoga practices.

Talking about his recent trip to Japan, the Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of an art director, Hiroshi Koike, who started the Mahabharata Project in Cambodia, which is ongoing for the past nine years. Each year, he travels to a different part of Asia, teams up with local artists and produces parts of the Mahabharata.

In his monthly radio address on Sunday, PM Modi also spoke about the need for keeping pilgrimage sites, such as Char Dham, clean. “People are sharing their positive experiences of the Char Dham Yatra on social media, but I have also seen complaints of devotees finding heaps of litter on the way to the pilgrimag,” the PM said. He added, “Pilgrimage is incomplete without service to these sacred places.” Noting the efforts of three citizens, Ram Bhupal Reddy and Kunwar Singh and his brother Shyam Singh, who donated their life savings and pension to the development of society, PM Modi said, “If there is dedication and seriousness towards our duties, then even a single person can change the future of the whole society.”

