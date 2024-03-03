 Union ayush, health ministers to announce multi-centre clinical trial on anaemia | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Union ayush, health ministers to announce multi-centre clinical trial on anaemia

Union ayush, health ministers to announce multi-centre clinical trial on anaemia

PTI |
Mar 03, 2024 10:22 PM IST

The announcement regarding the multi-centre clinical trial on anaemia will be made by Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) functioning under the ayush ministry, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has initiated a clinical trial to study the efficacy and safety of Punarnavadi Mandura alone and in combination with Drakshavaleha, compared to iron folic acid, in the treatment of anaemia among non-pregnant women of the reproductive age group.

The ministers will also launch the Ayush-ICMR Advanced Centre for Five Integrative Health Research (AI-ACIHR) at four selected AIIMS. (Representational Image)
The ministers will also launch the Ayush-ICMR Advanced Centre for Five Integrative Health Research (AI-ACIHR) at four selected AIIMS. (Representational Image)

The announcement on the multi-centre clinical trial on anaemia will be made by Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, according to an official statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The research study on anaemia has been titled "Efficacy and safety of Punarnavadi Mandura alone and in combination with Drakshavaleha compared to iron folic acid in the treatment of moderate iron deficiency anaemia among non-pregnant women of reproductive age group: a community-based three-arm multi-centre randomised controlled trial".

It will be carried out at eight different sites -- MGIMS-Wardha, AIIMS-Jodhpur, NITM-Bengaluru, RIMS-Ranchi, KEM Hospital Research Centre, AIIMS-New Delhi, AIIMS-Bhopal and AIIMS-Bibinagar -- the statement said.

Punarnavadi Mandoor is a polyherbal formulation that is rich in iron.

The ministers will also launch the Ayush-ICMR Advanced Centre for Five Integrative Health Research (AI-ACIHR) at four selected AIIMS -- Advanced Centre for Integrative Health Research in Gastro-intestinal Disorders and Advanced Centre for Integrative Health Research in Women and Child Health at AIIMS-New Delhi, Advanced Centre for Integrative Health Research in Geriatric Health at AIIMS-Jodhpur, Advanced Centre for Integrative Health Research in Cancer Care at AIIMS-Nagpur and Advanced Centre for Integrative Health Research in Geriatric Health at AIIMS-Rishikesh.

They will also launch the Indian public health standards for ayush healthcare facilities and participate in the 27th convocation ceremony of the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, the statement said.

The Indian public health standards for ayush healthcare facilities aim at laying down uniform standards and quality infrastructure, human resource, medicines etc.

By adopting these standards, the states and Union territories will be able to extend the quality ayush healthcare services to the deserving population. The fundamental aim is to augment preventive, promotive, curative, palliative and rehabilitative services within the public health domain, emphasising uncompromising quality, the statement said.

A pivotal principle within the National Health Policy (NHP), 2017 is the incorporation of pluralism, it added.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On