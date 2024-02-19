Anaemia Mukt Kashi drive: 9,000 girls recover after treatment, says CDO

Some 9,000 girls, who were suffering from anaemia, have recovered following tracking, testing and treatment under the Anaemia Mukt Kashi Abhiyan in the last two months, Himanshu Nagpal, chief development officer, Varanasi, has said. Testing for anaemia at a school in Varanasi (HT Photo)

Varanasi with over 58% anaemia rate has one of the highest anaemia percentages in the country, said the officer and added that the drive against anaemia was launched with the objective to ensure intensive tracking, testing and treatment of anaemia patients in Varanasi district. Nagpal said, tracking and testing of 60,000 girls of Classes 6 - 12 in over 1,000 schools was done. Of them, 4,583 girls of different ages were anaemic. Some of them were mildly anaemic, others were moderately anaemic, while a few others were severely anaemic.

Treatment was started, and they were given testing cards. Within two months, over 4,000 girls have come out of the anaemic range, and they are now fit.

In addition, under this drive, around 35,000 adolescent girls were tested. Of them, 6,600 were found anaemic. After treatment, 5,000 girls have recovered and come out of the anaemic range. The remaining girls are under treatment with Regular Village health Nutrition Days.

Over 3,00,000 kids in the age bracket of 6 months to 6 years and Classes 1- 5 were given a universal dosage of Iron Folic Syrup. A random survey found that anaemia, which was found out to be prevalent amongst 23% of the children, has now come down to less than 5%.

Regular counselling is also being given to girls and their families about the ill effects of anaemia and natural ways to overcome it. Along with it, green leafy vegetables are also being provided to both boys and girls from over 3,000 poshan vatikas in the district.

Nagpal said that efforts are on to make Kashi an anaemia-free district.