Union Budget 2026 to be presented on February 1 | When and where to watch

The Union Budget, or Annual Financial Statement that reflects the Government of India's blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year, is set to be presented to the parliament on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 11am. Presented by the finance minister of India, now, Nirmala Sitharaman, the budget is a comprehensive document that lays out the government’s economic and financial policies for the next fiscal year, in this case, 2026-27. (PTI file photo for representation)

It is for the first time in history that the budget will be presented on a Sunday, adhering to the February 1 tradition set over the past few years.

According to a media briefing, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed the date and time of presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2026-27.

Beginning with President Droupadi Murmu's address, the first phase of the budget session will begin on January 28 and conclude on February 13, which will be followed by a recess and a second phase thereafter, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on January 9. The second phase will commence on March 9 and continue till April 2.

When and where to watch the budget? Business enthusiasts and the general public can watch the live telecast of presentation of the Union Budget 2026 on February 1 at 11 am on the official parliament channel, Sansad TV.

Viewers can also track Hindustan Times for live and detailed coverage.

The telecast will also be available on various news outlets on TV and social media platforms like YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from this, viewers can also tune in and watch the live presentation of the Union Budget 2026 on the official website: www.indiabudget.gov.in.

What is the budget? The Union budget refers to a statement presented by the central government that underlines its proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year.

Presented by the finance minister of India, currently Nirmala Sitharaman, it is a comprehensive document that lays out the government’s policies.

According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the President of India is required to to cause the Annual Financial Statement (the budget) to be laid before the Parliament.

Closely followed by businesses, investors, and the general public, the budget provides key insight into the government’s priorities, and has a significant impact on the economy.