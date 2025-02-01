Menu Explore
Union budget: Sitharaman announces plan to develop 50 tourist destinations

ByVrinda Tulsian
Feb 01, 2025 01:04 PM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of a “Heal in India” initiative in collaboration with the private sector to promote medical tourism with eased visa norms

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a plan to develop 50 tourist destinations across India in coordination with state governments to expand tourism, generate employment, and improve infrastructure. In her budget speech, Sitharaman referred to tourism for employment-led growth.

Sitharaman announced introduction of streamlined e-visa facilities and fee waivers for certain tourist groups. (PTI)
“...50 tourist destination sites will be developed in the country in partnership with the states...,” she said. She added states will provide land for key infrastructure needed.

She spoke about loans, improving ease of connectivity, and performance-linked incentives to states for effective destination management, tourist amenities, cleanliness, and marketing. Sitharaman said streamlined e-visa facilities and visa fee waivers for certain tourist groups will also be introduced. She said loans will be extended to homestays and hotels.

Sitharaman proposed to allocate resources for Buddhist heritage sites to improve connectivity and facilities. She announced the launch of a “Heal in India” initiative in collaboration with the private sector to promote medical tourism with eased visa norms for international patients.

The government aims to increase domestic and international tourist arrivals to create jobs and attract investment in the sector.

